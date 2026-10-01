MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Visionary Metals Announces Fall 2026 Investor and Industry Conference Attendance

September 30, 2026 4:00 PM EDT | Source: Visionary Metals Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2026) - Visionary Metals Corp. (TSXV: VIZ) ("Visionary" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its participation in several upcoming investor and mining industry conferences as the Company continues its ongoing drill program targeting magmatic Nickel Sulfides at its Tin Cup and King Solomon Projects in Wyoming.

Visionary's management team will be available to meet with investors, analysts and industry participants at the following events:

SEG 2026 Conference - September 30-October 3, 2026

Salt Palace Convention Center, Salt Lake City, Utah Visit the team at Booth CS24 Learn more

Kinvestor Day 2026 Virtual Investor Conference - October 22, 2026

CEO Wes Adams will be presenting and taking audience questions Learn more

Gold Advisor Network Summit - November 5, 2026

Fairmont Pacific Rim, Vancouver, BC Learn more

"With an active drill program in Wyoming, we're excited to get out and tell Visionary's story to our investors and the broader mining community." said Wes Adams, CEO of Visionary Metals. "We've had a very active year advancing our Nickel and Copper exploration programs at Tin Cup and King Solomon in Wyoming and we are advancing toward drilling at our Slipstream Porphyry Copper Gold Project in Utah as well. With important results and updates anticipated in the coming months these conferences provide an excellent opportunity to discuss the work underway, the geological opportunity we see across our projects, and what we believe could be a very important period ahead for Visionary."

Investors interested in meeting with Visionary management at any of these events are encouraged to contact investor relations to arrange a meeting.

About Visionary Metals Corp.

Visionary Metals Corp. is a Vancouver-based exploration company with two paths to value creation for shareholders: advancement of two nickel and copper sulfide projects within a 40 km2 land package in Wyoming's Granite Mountains; and the exploration of the newly acquired Slipstream copper-gold-silver porphyry project spanning tier-one mining jurisdictions of Utah and Nevada. Visionary aims to create value for shareholders by systematically advancing these assets toward discovery and resource definition.

Contact

On behalf of the Board

Wes Adams, Chief Executive Officer

Visionary Metals Corp.

410-325 Howe Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 1Z7



Investor Relations

KIN Communications Inc.

604-684-6730

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FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this document include statements regarding the Company's expectations regarding the commencement and timing of exploration activities by the Company, the expected results of such activities, the use of proceeds from any funding, the Company's business prospects and other statements that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: the Company may choose to defer, accelerate or abandon its exploration plans; the availability of equipment and personnel; new laws or regulations and/or unforeseen events could adversely affect the Company's business and results of operations; stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and such volatility may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities regardless of its operating performance risks generally associated with the exploration for and production of resources; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to expenses; constraint in the availability of services; commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; adverse weather conditions; and uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures.

When relying on forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and risks and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraphs will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







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Source: Visionary Metals Corp.