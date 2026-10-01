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Total Voting Rights And Capital


2026-10-01 02:02:44
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Octopus Titan VCT plc

Total Voting Rights and Capital

Octopus Titan VCT plc ('the Company') announces that as at 30 September 2026 its issued share capital consists of 1,648,217,720 Ordinary shares of 0.1p each. The Company holds no shares in treasury and the total voting rights in the Company are 1,648,217,720.

The above figure of 1,648,217,720 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75


MENAFN01102026004107003653ID1111743273



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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