1 October 2026

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1R, the Company announces as follows.

At the close of business on the 30 September 2026, the Company had 275,363,297 Ordinary Shares in issue and 15,280,825 Ordinary Non-Voting shares in issue.

The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 275,363,297, and this figure may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Analyst / Investor enquiries:

Chris Hunt

Shareholder Relations, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Andrew Lewis

Company Secretary, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 1344

Media:

Clare Glynn

Corporate Communications, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 1395