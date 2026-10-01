NBPE Announces Total Voting Rights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Neuberger Private Equity Partners Limited Announces Total Voting Rights St Peter Port, Guernsey 1 October 2026 In accordance with DTR 5.6.1R, Neuberger Private Equity Partners Limited (“NBPE” or the“Company”) notifies the market of the following:

Class of Share Number in issue as at 30 September 2026 Voting Entitlement pursuant to the Articles of Incorporation Number held in Treasury as at 30 September 2026 Voting Rights as at 30 September 2026 Class A Ordinary 40,721,874 May attend and vote at general meetings 3,150,408 37,571,466 Class A Shareholders have the right to receive notice of general meetings of the Company and shall have the right to attend and vote at all general meetings. B Shares 10,000 Except in certain circumstances, do not carry voting rights 0 0 Class B Shareholders do not have the right to receive notice of or have the right to attend and vote at any general meetings. However, there are limited circumstances where the Company shall not act, without the prior approval of the Class B Shareholders by ordinary resolution passed at a separate general meeting of the Class B Shareholders. Separately, the Directors shall, at appropriate times carry out the FPI Test and, if they determine that the US Shareholding Percentage had exceeded the FPI Specified Percentage as at such FPI Calculation Date, with effect from the date on which the Directors make such determination, the Class B Shares in issue shall, with respect to any Director Resolution, carry a positive number of voting rights as per the calculation referenced in the Articles. Total Voting Rights 37,571,466

For further information, please contact:

NBPE Investor Relations +44 20 3214 9002 Luke Mason ... Oak Group +44 1481 723450 ...p

About Neuberger Private Equity Partners Limited

NBPE invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the“Investment Manager”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.

LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

About Neuberger

Neuberger is an employee-owned, private, independent investment manager founded in 1939 with approximately 3,000 employees across 26 countries. The firm manages $567 billion of equities, fixed income, private markets, real estate and hedge fund portfolios for global institutions, advisors and individuals. Neuberger's investment philosophy is founded on active management, fundamental research and engaged ownership. The firm is proud to be recognized for its commitment to its two constituents, clients and employees. Again this past year, we were named Best Asset Manager for Institutional Investors in the US (Crisil Coalition Greenwich) and the #1 Best Place to Work in Money Management (Pensions & Investments, firms with more than 1,000 employees). Neuberger has no corporate parent or unaffiliated external shareholders. Visit for more information, including /disclosure-global-communications for information on awards.

Data as of March 31, 2026.

Media Contacts:

US: Soogyung Jordan: ...

EMEA: Fiona Kehily: ...

All Neuberger figures are as of March 31, 2026, unless otherwise noted, and are subject to change without notice. The firm data, including employees and assets under management, reflect the collective data of the various affiliated investment advisors who are subsidiaries of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. The company history/timeline includes the history of all the company's subsidiaries, including predecessor companies and acquisitions.

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