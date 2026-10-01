Kobalt Founder Willard Ahdritz Launches Ahdritz Capital Partners With Stephen Langer And Isabel Keulen

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK and STOCKHOLM, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willard Ahdritz, founder of Kobalt Music Group, today launched Ahdritz Capital Partners (ACP), a music and media technology investment firm, and announced that Isabel Keulen has joined as an Investment Partner, based in Stockholm. ACP operates as one global team across New York and Stockholm, backing the founders driving innovation in the music and media industries. The firm will target technology investments in media infrastructure and systems, as well as fandom and audience platforms. Keulen joins Founder & Managing Partner Willard Ahdritz and Investment Partner Stephen Langer, a former Lazard banker who started in May.

“Music is global, yet the capital and networks founders need have been concentrated in a few cities,” said Ahdritz.“We want to support founders and innovation not only in those markets, but also in other parts of the world too. After investing on my own for the last few years, the moment felt right to put together a great team to invest in and advise promising entrepreneurs.”

Ahdritz founded Kobalt in 2000 and led it for more than two decades as CEO and then Chairman, building one of the largest independent music companies in the world and co-founding AMRA, the global digital collection society. He stepped down from Kobalt when it was acquired by Primary Wave in July 2026.

Keulen was CEO of SSE Ventures and SSE Business Lab, leading one of Europe's top ten startup hubs, according to the Financial Times, and its venture fund at the Stockholm School of Economics. She continues as Senior Advisor to both organizations, staying close to the Stockholm ecosystem. Before SSE, she was a Principal at Spintop Ventures, backing early-stage technology companies. She began her career in investment banking after earning a law degree in the UK.

Langer brings over a decade of experience in media, entertainment, and finance, most recently as a Vice President in Lazard's Media, Entertainment & Sports group, where he helped build the group's music M&A practice while also advising film, TV, sports, talent, and diversified media clients.

Commenting on the latest appointment, Ahdritz said,“In Isabel, we have the best of the new AI investor generation. What has impressed me is her insight and her judgement. She sees things early and she sees them correctly. Entrepreneurs greatly value her ongoing collaboration and wisdom. I am excited to have her join me and Stephen at ACP as a Partner.”

Said Keulen,“Willard has spent 25 years proving that backing creators and founders on fair terms builds real, lasting companies, and he started before Sweden even had a unicorn. Today, Stockholm produces more unicorns per capita than any city outside of Silicon Valley, with several of the biggest tied to music and the creator economy. Backing the next generation beside him is the easiest decision I have made in venture.”

“It's been incredible to work alongside Willard, an innovator in our industry, and build ACP with him the last few months," said Langer. "We're now looking forward to Isabel joining us today as we launch. We have a great team in place to support the next wave of music and media technology companies.”

One focus of ACP is helping international companies establish themselves in the United States and other key markets. Portfolio companies get hands-on operational support on the ground in New York, introductions to US-based operators, advisers and key contacts, as well as help working out which strategic and operational questions need answering in the first place.

“Twice I have been out on the street in New York pitching my own start-up, so I know firsthand how hard it is to land on a new continent and build the operations and network from nothing,” said Ahdritz. "We will be hands-on with founders on the hard questions. To be big globally, you have to be big in the US.”

About Ahdritz Capital Partners

Ahdritz Capital Partners (ACP) backs the founders building the next era of music and media technology companies. Founded by Willard Ahdritz - the founder of Kobalt Music Group, one of the largest independent music companies in the world - ACP brings over 25 years of firsthand operating experience to its work. To learn more, visit:

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