Creanord Completes Roll-Out of TWAMP Active Monitoring Across PGE's LTE450 Network

Creanord - On the Pulse of Networks

- Claus Still, CEOHELSINKI, FINLAND, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Creanord, a leading provider of network performance and service assurance solutions, today announced the successful completion of its TWAMP (Two-Way Active Measurement Protocol) active monitoring roll-out for PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna, Poland's largest vertically integrated energy utility. The deployment provides PGE with continuous, real-time visibility into the private LTE450 network that underpins its grid modernization programme.PGE serves over 5.8 million customers, with a distribution network covering nearly 40% of Poland. The ambitious first phase of the LTE450 network rollout targeted more than 500 RAN base stations and 600 IP/MPLS routers. This massive-scale, independent wireless network is designed to connect millions of embedded SIM cards in smart meters and terminals, enabling the seamless operation of remote SCADA systems and telemetry.To guarantee the stringent 99.999% availability required for such mission-critical infrastructure, PGE implemented Creanord's vendor-agnostic active monitoring framework. The solution utilizes ITU-T Y.1564 Service Activation Testing to validate network configuration against strict SLAs prior to integration, generating a "birth certificate" for the service that baselines throughput, latency, jitter, and packet loss. For continuous operational visibility, Creanord's TWAMP (Two-Way Active Measurement Protocol) provides 24x7 accurate and granular monitoring of IP performance. This continuous active monitoring instantly detects microbursts and transient network issues, preventing latency variations from affecting the grid."We are incredibly proud to have completed this critical deployment with PGE," said Dr. Claus Still, CEO of Creanord. "Securing the critical infrastructure of a nation is a massive responsibility, and this completed roll-out demonstrates that our active TWAMP monitoring technology meets the highest standards of reliability required by energy providers. The transition to a smart, decentralized green energy grid is fundamentally impossible without the invisible foundation of a highly reliable, continuously monitored critical communications network."Creanord will be showcasing the details and operational recommendations from this successful deployment at the upcoming Comms Connect conference in Melbourne this October. Dr. Claus Still will be delivering a presentation titled "Powering the Future Power Grid: Real-Time Performance Visibility in PGE's LTE450 Network," exploring how LTE450 and active monitoring act as the nervous system for the modern grid.About Creanord: Creanord is a specialist in network performance and service assurance with more than 25 years of experience in developing solutions for mobile operators, broadband fiber, managed service and wholesale providers as well as critical communication providers. Creanord's PULSureTM solution enables accurate tracking of network and application performance. Creanord's technology has been implemented in over 30 countries and more than 70 networks globally.

STILL CLAUS

Creanord Ltd

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Interview with CEO of Creanord - Claus Still during MWC Barcelona 2026

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Creanord Completes Roll-Out of TWAMP Active Monitoring Across PGE's LTE450 Network News Provided By Creanord Ltd October 01, 2026, 06:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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