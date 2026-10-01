Pre-Orders Open October 1: Taiki Original Illustration Nue Statue

The Legend of Beauty and the Beast Taiki Original Illustration Nue

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Prime 1 Studio announces a new statue: Taiki Original Illustration Nue. Pre-orders October 1, 2026 (JST).

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Prime 1 Studio has opened pre-orders for The Legend of Beauty and the Beast Taiki Original Illustration Nue, a 1/5 scale statue based on an original work by illustrator Taiki.At his first solo exhibition, "Taiki Exhibition," Taiki presented a series of works that reinterpret the physical qualities of traditional painting through digital design and printing. Even oil-paint-like surface relief is designed digitally and realized as part of the finished print. From this body of work, "Nue" has been adapted into a 1/5 scale statue, translating its detailed textures, decorative elements, and layered sense of depth into three dimensions.Nue is sculpted with detailed features including a reddish-brown simian face, muscular tiger-like limbs, and serpent-like scales with a glossy finish. Areas not visible in the original artwork, including the back, have also been developed to match its overall visual design. The girl uses an intentionally doll-like sculptural approach, creating a contrast with the more realistic detailing of Nue. Both figures also feature kaleidoscopic eye patterns derived from the original artwork.The themed base is based on the patterns and gold ornamentation seen in the background of the original artwork, adapting these elements for the statue's display.The Bonus Version also includes a Fabric Poster (B2 Variant Size) featuring the original artwork.Product Name:The Legend of Beauty and the Beast Taiki Original Illustration Nue Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $1,499Edition Size: 500Arrival Date: May 2028Scale: 1/5H: 25 cm W: 43 cm D: 45 cmH: 36.6 cm W: 80 cm (B2 Variant Size Fabric Poster)Weight: Approx. 4.4 kgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items:・Special Base・Fabric Poster (B2 Variant Size) [BONUS PART]Copyright:©タイキFor more details, visit our online store.

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Pre-Orders Open October 1: Taiki Original Illustration Nue Statue News Provided By Prime 1 Studio Co., Ltd October 01, 2026, 06:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Retail



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