mAbxience / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Expansion

Fresenius completes acquisition of mAbxience, creating a stronger platform for future portfolio expansion

01.10.2026 / 07:05 CET/CEST

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The transaction builds on the successful partnership between Fresenius and mAbxience established in 2022.

Full ownership creates a stronger platform to enhance quality and supply resilience, while supporting future innovation and broader patient access to high-quality biosimilars. mAbxience will continue supporting its existing customers and remains fully committed to maintaining quality and reliable supply of its biosimilars. MADRID, Oct. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- mAbxience today announced that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has acquired the remaining 45% of mAbxience from Insud Pharma, building on the successful partnership established between the two companies in 2022 and marking the beginning of a new phase of growth for the company.



Fresenius acquired a 55% majority stake in mAbxience in August 2022 and has consolidated the business since then. Full ownership completes that structure: mAbxience biosimilars platform is now wholly owned within Fresenius Kabi's Biopharma business, which covers the full value chain from development and manufacturing through to commercialization. The acquisition builds on a successful partnership that has already delivered important development, manufacturing, technology-transfer and regulatory milestones. This collaboration has contributed to the expansion of manufacturing capabilities, the advancement of technology transfer programs and the strengthening of mAbxience's position as a global biopharmaceutical company. Bringing the organizations together under full ownership creates a stronger platform to enhance quality and supply resilience, while supporting future innovation and broader patient access to high-quality biosimilars at a time when a large wave of biologics is losing exclusivity. Michael Sen, Chief Executive Officer of Fresenius , said: "Completing the acquisition of mAbxience marks the next milestone in building a leading, vertically integrated biopharma business at scale. When we first invested in mAbxience four years ago, the market opportunity was promising but still evolving. Our initial majority stake gave us access to a highly competitive platform while managing risk. Since then, the market has developed strongly, mAbxience has delivered, and Fresenius now has the financial strength to take this next step. Full ownership gives us complete control over cost, capacity and launch timing, and full economic benefit, as the next wave of biologics loses exclusivity. For patients, that means dependable access to high-quality biosimilars; for shareholders, it is a disciplined investment in a business we know well." Jurgen van Broeck, Chief Executive Officer of mAbxience, said: "mAbxience was founded to serve patients, while proving that world-class biologics could be developed and manufactured at a cost the world could afford. Since 2022, our partnership with Fresenius has demonstrated the strength of combining our people, expertise and capabilities. I would also like to recognize and thank Insud Pharma for its support and commitment over the past decade. The success of mAbxience today is built on the vision, dedication and hard work of many people who have contributed to this journey from the very beginning. Full ownership is the natural next step and creates an even stronger platform for innovation, growth and long-term impact for patients, customers, and partners. As we begin this next chapter together, we will continue to build on the entrepreneurial spirit, scientific expertise and commitment to patients that have driven mAbxience's success." mAbxience will continue to support its existing customers and partners, and the company remains fully committed to maintaining quality, reliable supply and the delivery of its ongoing commitments worldwide. Jurgen Van Broeck, Chief Executive Officer of mAbxience, will continue to lead the business, reporting to Dr. Sang-Jin Pak, President Biopharma at Fresenius.



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