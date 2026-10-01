Medios AG / Key word(s): Takeover

Medios completes the acquisition of Caelo and strengthens its European Compounding Essentials Business

01.10.2026 / 07:20 CET/CEST

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Acquisition of majority in Caelo completed following antitrust clearance

Medios becomes the market leader in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) for pharmacies and hospitals in Germany

Caelo to serve as the German anchor for the European network with Magis Pharma and Metapharmaceutical Broader compounding product range and enhanced security of supply for pharmacies; synergy potential in procurement, analysing, repacking, and sales of APIs Berlin, 1 October 2026 – Medios AG (“Medios”) (ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8) today completed the acquisition of 74% of the shares in Caesar & Loretz GmbH (Caelo), after the antitrust clearance was obtained. Options to acquire the remaining 26% of the shares have been agreed. Medios will bring together its European compounding potential and API business under Medios Holding Compounding Essentials GmbH, alongside Magis Pharma in Belgium and Metapharmaceutical in Spain. Thomas Meier, Chief Executive Officer of Medios AG:“With the acquisition of Caelo, we secure our position as the market leader in the API business for pharmacies and hospitals in Germany. At the same time, we open the door to further growth in Europe. Together, we aim to expand the product range for pharmacy compounding and strengthen long-term security of supply. Our special thanks go to Ulrich von der Linde, whose dedication has shaped Caelo. He has laid a strong foundation that we will build on together with the team.” Headquartered in Hilden, Caelo is an established supplier of APIs, excipients and raw materials to pharmacies, hospitals and industrial customers and will continue to operate under its own brand. Its product range also includes chemicals and galenical preparations, ointment and cream bases, medicinal herbs and tea blends, as well as fixed and essential oils. The company employs around 240 people at its GMP-certified sites in Hilden and Bonn and expects revenue of approximately €40 million for the current financial year. Caelo will continue to be led by Asiye Dogan; Ulrich von der Linde is stepping down from the management team upon closing. The acquisition creates tangible value for pharmacies: Caelo remains their trusted partner for APIs, excipients and compounding bases and can further develop its product range within the European network. The product portfolios and expertise of Caelo, Magis Pharma and Metapharmaceutical complement each other. Their combined pharmaceutical expertise and Medios' international sales reach provide a foundation for offering additional products for pharmacy compounding. At the same time, this collaboration is intended to further improve product availability and thereby strengthen long-term security of supply. The market of Compounding Essentials is particularly attractive to Medios because it enables cross-border growth in Europe: common European GMP standards are a prerequisite for this, subject to the applicable regulatory requirements. This enables Medios to expand into additional product categories and further European markets. Synergy potential lies in joint procurement, analysing and repacking of APIs. Through cross-selling, Caelo, Magis Pharma and Metapharmaceutical can offer their products to additional customers. These measures are intended to further improve efficiency and create additional sales opportunities at the three companies. Asiye Dogan, Managing Director of Caelo:“Being part of Medios gives Caelo a strong European perspective and creates new opportunities for sustainable growth and continued successful development. Together, we will expand our offering, enter additional markets, while preserving the strengths that have distinguished Caelo for many years: pharmaceutical quality, reliability, and close customer relationships. I am very much looking forward to leading Caelo into this future together with our dedicated team and further strengthening our sites in Hilden and Bonn.” About Medios AG Medios is a European Pharma Services group with two operating segments, Specialty Pharma Supply and Compounding, and operations in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and Spain. Working closely with pharmacies, specialist medical practices and pharmaceutical companies, Medios combines pharmaceutical expertise, manufacturing capabilities and smart services to enable reliable and efficient access to innovative and individualised therapies. Medios helps ensure reliable access to the therapies needed by patients living with complex and chronic conditions, including cancer, autoimmune, neurological and metabolic diseases. Medios AG shares (ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8) are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) and are included in the SDAX index. Contact Katrin Neuffer Director Investor Relations & Communications Medios AG Heidestraße 9 | 10557 Berlin T +49 30 232 566 800...p 01.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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