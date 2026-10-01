Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Bond/Financing

Mutares announces results of partial repurchase offer for outstanding Nordic Bond 2023/2027

01.10.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mutares announces results of partial repurchase offer for outstanding Nordic Bond 2023/2027 Munich, October 1, 2026 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (“ Mutares” or“ Company”) announced on September 25, 2026 that it had made a partial offer to repurchase bonds with a total nominal amount of up to EUR 25 million from the bondholders of its floating-rate bond 2023/2027 with a total nominal amount of EUR 250 million maturing in March 2027 (ISIN NO0012530965 ) (“ Bond”) at a purchase price of 100.00% of the nominal value plus accrued and unpaid interest (“ Bond Repurchase”). The offer period for the Bond Repurchase ran from September 29, 2026 to September 30, 2026 at 16:00 CEST. As part of the Bond Repurchase, bonds with a total nominal amount of EUR 10.4 million were offered to the Company for repurchase. The Company has accepted these offers in full. Settlement and payment of the purchase price are expected on or around October 2, 2026. The technical settlement of the acceptance of the offer will take place between the settlement agent and the respective custodian banks. The crediting of the cash payment to the account of the respective bondholder is the responsibility of the corresponding custodian bank. The Bond Repurchase further reduces the nominal amount of the 2023/2027 Bond held by investors to approximately EUR 222 million ahead of Mutares' planned refinancing of the Bond in the second half of Q4 2026. Including the EUR 18 million repurchased in June 2026, the Company will thus have repurchased bonds with a total nominal amount of EUR 28 million in 2026.

For further information about the Bond Repurchase, please contact: DCM Syndicate, Pareto Securities

+47 22 87 88 10

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Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich ( ), is a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Tokyo, Warsaw, and Vienna, that acquires companies in transition that show significant potential for operational improvement and are resold after stabilization and repositioning. The Company pursues a sustainable minimum dividend policy. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol“MUX” (ISIN: DE000A2NB650 ) and are included in the SDAX selection index.

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

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