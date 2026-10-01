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Activities for All at Dubai Sports World This August
(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) There’s still plenty of time to enjoy everything on offer at Dubai Sports World (DSW), the region’s largest indoor sports and fitness destination at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), with an August calendar packed with activities to suit all ages and abilities.
The month kicks off with Family Day on 1st August, the perfect way for adults and kids alike to have fun, get active and beat the heat. Powered by Remitly, Family Day is a free sports tournament exclusively for families. Participants can either create a team or join as individuals, then challenge friends and family members to enjoy a day of friendly competition at Dubai Sports World. On 3rd August, visitors can try a new Orienteering experience, a team activity that combines exercise, navigation and problem solving.
Alongside these highlights, DSW's summer programme continues to offer plenty of ways to stay active throughout the month, with sessions suited to every interest and skill level. All sessions can be booked on the DSW website or via the DSW app.
August also marks the final weeks of the popular 'Train with Dubai Police' initiative. Free bodyweight strength and cardio classes led by Dubai Police are held every Tuesday (7:00 PM to 8:00 PM) and Sunday (5: 00 PM to 6:00 PM) until 13th August. Designed to promote fitness, wellbeing and community spirit, these classes offer an inclusive environment for participants of all ages and skill levels to stay active and learn from experienced officers and coaches.
Dubai Sports World runs daily from 8AM to midnight until 25th August. Organised by DWTC in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council, this year’s edition offers residents access to basketball, badminton, cricket, football, padel, pickleball, table tennis, tennis and volleyball facilities alongside a free gym, Dubai Kids World, a 1km indoor jogging track and a new orienteering experience combining physical activity, navigation and problem-solving.
For the full schedule, registration and updates, visit or download the DSW App, available on the App Store and Google Play.
For more information and updates, follow Dubai Sports World on social media: Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.
The month kicks off with Family Day on 1st August, the perfect way for adults and kids alike to have fun, get active and beat the heat. Powered by Remitly, Family Day is a free sports tournament exclusively for families. Participants can either create a team or join as individuals, then challenge friends and family members to enjoy a day of friendly competition at Dubai Sports World. On 3rd August, visitors can try a new Orienteering experience, a team activity that combines exercise, navigation and problem solving.
Alongside these highlights, DSW's summer programme continues to offer plenty of ways to stay active throughout the month, with sessions suited to every interest and skill level. All sessions can be booked on the DSW website or via the DSW app.
August also marks the final weeks of the popular 'Train with Dubai Police' initiative. Free bodyweight strength and cardio classes led by Dubai Police are held every Tuesday (7:00 PM to 8:00 PM) and Sunday (5: 00 PM to 6:00 PM) until 13th August. Designed to promote fitness, wellbeing and community spirit, these classes offer an inclusive environment for participants of all ages and skill levels to stay active and learn from experienced officers and coaches.
Dubai Sports World runs daily from 8AM to midnight until 25th August. Organised by DWTC in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council, this year’s edition offers residents access to basketball, badminton, cricket, football, padel, pickleball, table tennis, tennis and volleyball facilities alongside a free gym, Dubai Kids World, a 1km indoor jogging track and a new orienteering experience combining physical activity, navigation and problem-solving.
For the full schedule, registration and updates, visit or download the DSW App, available on the App Store and Google Play.
For more information and updates, follow Dubai Sports World on social media: Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.
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