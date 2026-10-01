403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Dubai Sports World Returns for Ten Weeks of Sports, Fitness and Community Action
(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Dubai Sports World (DSW), the region’s largest indoor sports and fitness destination, returns this summer for another action-packed season of sport and fitness. Organised by Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council (DSC), the 2026 edition will run daily from 19 June to 25 August 2026, from 8am until midnight. Spanning ten weeks, DSW 2026 will bring together a packed programme of sporting activities, community events and challenges and fitness experiences designed to keep residents and visitors active and engaged throughout the summer months.
What to expect at Dubai Sports World
Dubai Sports World is the ultimate summer destination, offering a packed calendar of events and activities suitable for all ages and abilities designed to enhance the community’s well-being. This year’s edition will feature more than 40 courts and pitches spanning 282,000 square feet and nine core sporting activities on offer: football, basketball, padel, table tennis, tennis, volleyball, badminton, cricket and pickleball. In addition to the extensive sporting facilities on offer, DSW will also host several community events throughout the summer, including the 2nd edition of Run In on 27 June, International Yoga Day celebrations on 21 June, the Hero Cup on 25 July and the 3rd Edition of Summer League on 8 August.
New for 2026
New additions for 2026 include a 1km indoor running track, providing runners with a comfortable, climate-controlled environment to train during the summer months. Also launching this year is the Wolfi’s Cycling Academy, offering structured coaching sessions to help cyclists looking to develop their skills during the hotter season. DSW 2026 will also introduce two dedicated F&B zones within the venue.
His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, said: “Dubai Sports World has established itself as an important platform promoting community health and well-being during summer months, in line with our leadership’s vision to make health and fitness accessible to everyone. From families and corporate groups to People of Determination and senior citizens, Dubai Sports World continues to offer an inclusive environment where people for all ages and fitness levels can come together to stay active.”
Mahir Abdulkarim Julfar, Executive Vice President, Dubai World Trade Centre, said: “We are pleased to welcome the return of Dubai Sports World, offering residents and visitors spending the summer in Dubai, with a vibrant indoor destination focused on sport, fitness and wellbeing. In collaboration with Dubai Sports Council and our strategic partners, we remain committed to enhancing healthier and more active lifestyles across the community through accessible and inclusive sporting experiences for all ages and abilities.”
Health and wellbeing for all
Dubai Sports World is firmly focused on making fitness fun and accessible to the wider community, with events and activities for families, People of Determination, corporate groups and individuals of all ages and sporting abilities. The free-to-use gym is equipped with state-of-the-art Matrix equipment and there is also a range of free fun activities on-site including foosball tables and a retro arcade games zone.
Family-friendly fitness
DSW’s popular Dubai Kids World will once again offer a dedicated space for younger visitors to stay active and entertained throughout summer. The supervised children’s zone features inflatable slides, soft play obstacles classes, an arts and crafts corner, and more. The venue will also host dedicated summer camps for children aged four to 14, led by certified coaches from 13 elite academies, including Star Academy, Elite Football Academy and Galaxy Blues Academy.
For more information and updates, follow Dubai Sports World on social media channels: Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. Court reservations will open soon on and the Dubai Sports World app. Register and book via the DSW App which is simple to use and features QR codes for easy check-in. The app is available on the App Store and Google Play.
What to expect at Dubai Sports World
Dubai Sports World is the ultimate summer destination, offering a packed calendar of events and activities suitable for all ages and abilities designed to enhance the community’s well-being. This year’s edition will feature more than 40 courts and pitches spanning 282,000 square feet and nine core sporting activities on offer: football, basketball, padel, table tennis, tennis, volleyball, badminton, cricket and pickleball. In addition to the extensive sporting facilities on offer, DSW will also host several community events throughout the summer, including the 2nd edition of Run In on 27 June, International Yoga Day celebrations on 21 June, the Hero Cup on 25 July and the 3rd Edition of Summer League on 8 August.
New for 2026
New additions for 2026 include a 1km indoor running track, providing runners with a comfortable, climate-controlled environment to train during the summer months. Also launching this year is the Wolfi’s Cycling Academy, offering structured coaching sessions to help cyclists looking to develop their skills during the hotter season. DSW 2026 will also introduce two dedicated F&B zones within the venue.
His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, said: “Dubai Sports World has established itself as an important platform promoting community health and well-being during summer months, in line with our leadership’s vision to make health and fitness accessible to everyone. From families and corporate groups to People of Determination and senior citizens, Dubai Sports World continues to offer an inclusive environment where people for all ages and fitness levels can come together to stay active.”
Mahir Abdulkarim Julfar, Executive Vice President, Dubai World Trade Centre, said: “We are pleased to welcome the return of Dubai Sports World, offering residents and visitors spending the summer in Dubai, with a vibrant indoor destination focused on sport, fitness and wellbeing. In collaboration with Dubai Sports Council and our strategic partners, we remain committed to enhancing healthier and more active lifestyles across the community through accessible and inclusive sporting experiences for all ages and abilities.”
Health and wellbeing for all
Dubai Sports World is firmly focused on making fitness fun and accessible to the wider community, with events and activities for families, People of Determination, corporate groups and individuals of all ages and sporting abilities. The free-to-use gym is equipped with state-of-the-art Matrix equipment and there is also a range of free fun activities on-site including foosball tables and a retro arcade games zone.
Family-friendly fitness
DSW’s popular Dubai Kids World will once again offer a dedicated space for younger visitors to stay active and entertained throughout summer. The supervised children’s zone features inflatable slides, soft play obstacles classes, an arts and crafts corner, and more. The venue will also host dedicated summer camps for children aged four to 14, led by certified coaches from 13 elite academies, including Star Academy, Elite Football Academy and Galaxy Blues Academy.
For more information and updates, follow Dubai Sports World on social media channels: Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. Court reservations will open soon on and the Dubai Sports World app. Register and book via the DSW App which is simple to use and features QR codes for easy check-in. The app is available on the App Store and Google Play.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment