We See India As Global Leader, Want To Build Stable Economic Ties, Says Polish Minister (IANS Exclusive)

MENAFN - IANS) Milwaukee, Oct 1 (IANS) Poland wants India and the European Union to become much closer trade partners, with Warsaw viewing New Delhi as a global economic leader and a key partner for building stable commercial ties, Finance and Economy Minister Andrzej Domanski has said.

In an exclusive interview with IANS on the sidelines of the G20 Trade Ministers' Meeting here, Domanski repeatedly highlighted India's economic growth and democratic system while outlining Poland's approach towards New Delhi.

“We see India as a global leader. We see India as a country of very ambitious people, like Polish people,” Domański said.

“We see India as a democracy, which is very important and a country with which we want to build stable economic ties,” he said.

Domanski said greater predictability in economic relationships had become particularly important in a world where decisions could change quickly.

“We believe, we know that we live in a very, in a world where sometimes decisions are often changed. We want to act differently. We want to build strong and stable trade relations with partners, partners like India,” he said.

Asked about India's role in discussions among G20 economies, Domanski pointed to the country's size and growth.

“India is a leader. India is not only one of the largest, one of the biggest global economies, but really also a country of high GDP growth,” he said.

The Polish minister also linked democratic systems with the ease of developing commercial relationships.

“I believe it's easier to trade with democracies. It's often easier to make business with democracies,” Domanski said.

He then set out Warsaw's broader objective for relations between India and Europe.

“Frankly, I do hope that... Poland, the European Union and India will be much closer trade allies, trade partners than they are today,” he said.

Domanski said India-Poland relations were improving, although considerable potential remained for expanding bilateral trade.

“Still, our countries have lots of potential for further improvement of bilateral trade relations,” he said.

“We are happy that we managed to get a consensus at the India-EU level. That being said, it's up to each member state to enhance cooperation and trade,” Domanski said.

India and Poland elevated their relationship to a Strategic Partnership during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Warsaw in August 2024. The two sides adopted an action plan for 2024-2028 covering political dialogue, trade and investment, defence and security, technology, energy and other areas.

The India-EU economic relationship has also assumed greater importance as New Delhi and Brussels seek deeper trade and investment links. Poland's push for stronger bilateral commercial ties places Warsaw within that wider effort to expand economic engagement between India and Europe.