Tripura Launches Month-Long Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, Oct 1 (IANS) Tripura on Thursday launched a month-long breast cancer awareness campaign to promote breast health, early detection, awareness of risk factors and continuity of care, health officials said.

Health Secretary Gitte Kirankumar Dinkarrao launched the statewide campaign for Breast Cancer Awareness Month at the State Guest House in Agartala in the presence of senior health officials.

A senior Health Department official said breast cancer was the most commonly diagnosed cancer among women worldwide and remained a major public health concern. According to GLOBOCAN 2022, around 23 lakh women were diagnosed with breast cancer globally in 2022, while approximately 6.7 lakh died from the disease. In India, an estimated 2,37,231 new breast cancer cases and 96,100 deaths were recorded in 2024, with breast cancer accounting for 30.4 per cent of all cancers among Indian women.

According to the Tripura Population-Based Cancer Registry (PBCR), ICMR, for 2012-2016, breast cancer accounted for 14.4 per cent of all female cancer cases in the state, affecting approximately one in 123 women, the official stated.

The Tripura government has taken several measures to strengthen cancer screening and ensure coverage of the eligible population.

Chief Minister Manik Saha launched the Mukhyamantri Niramay Arogya Abhiyan (MNAA) on December 31, 2025. Under the initiative, dedicated screening activities are conducted twice a year, from January 1 to 14 and July 14 to 31, across Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and Primary Health Centres throughout the state, with a focus on cancer and other non-communicable diseases.

During a programme on Thursday, knowledge products for the public and technical materials for stakeholders, academicians, healthcare service providers and students were also unveiled.

Jhpiego provided technical support for the initiative aimed at strengthening breast cancer awareness and care in Tripura.

According to the official, the month-long campaign will include workshops at different levels in collaboration with AIIMS and Jhpiego, consultations involving healthcare service providers and ASHAs, seminars in medical and paramedical institutions, talk shows through various media channels, social media campaigns, interpersonal communication with PRI members and community-level activities by Community Health Officers (CHOs) and Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) during Village Health and Nutrition Days.

Dr Arjun Saha, State Programme Officer, Non-Communicable Diseases, made a presentation on the importance of breast cancer awareness and the roadmap for the campaign. The Health Secretary called upon all stakeholders and members of society to actively participate in the awareness campaign and stressed the importance of collective efforts to promote early detection and strengthen breast cancer prevention and care in the state.

Additional Secretary-cum-Mission Director, NHM Saju Vaheed, Director of Health Services, Director of Family Welfare, Joint Mission Director, NHM, Member Secretary, State Health and Family Welfare Society, NHM, and Chief Medical Officers of all districts were present at the event.