Amitabh Bachchan Suffers Knee Injury: Inside PHOTOS Of Iconic Mumbai Home Jalsa

Amitabh Bachchan recently revealed that he injured his left knee after slipping during the KBC 18 shoot. As fans worry about the veteran actor, attention has once again turned to Jalsa, his iconic abode in Juhu, Mumbai

Amitabh Bachchan recently revealed that he injured his left knee after slipping during the shoot of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. During the latest episode, the veteran actor chose to deliver his opening monologue while seated, explaining that he was finding it slightly difficult to stand. He also clarified that the injury was not serious.

The update has naturally drawn attention to Jalsa, the legendary Mumbai residence that has remained closely associated with Bachchan and his family for decades

Located in Juhu, Jalsa is among Mumbai's most recognisable celebrity homes. The two-storey bungalow became the Bachchan family's residence and has frequently featured in glimpses shared by the family over the years.

The home was reportedly gifted to Bachchan by filmmaker Ramesh Sippy after the two worked together on Satte Pe Satta. The name "Jalsa" itself translates to celebration.

A Home Known For Its Grand Interiors

Jalsa is known for combining traditional Indian elements with elaborate interiors. Previous glimpses of the residence have shown large living spaces, vintage brass sculptures, elaborate chandeliers, artwork, marble flooring and rich wooden details.

The living room, in particular, features high arches, floor-to-ceiling glass doors and an extensive art collection. The interiors have often provided a glimpse into the Bachchan family's taste for antiques and statement décor.

The Garden And Entrance Have Become Familiar To Fans

The entrance and garden of Jalsa are perhaps its most recognisable features. Lush greenery, plants and the distinctive wooden gates form the backdrop for several photographs of Bachchan.

The actor's regular Sunday appearance outside Jalsa has also turned the residence into a meeting point for his admirers. Fans traditionally gather outside the bungalow hoping to catch a glimpse of him. Bachchan has continued to acknowledge this connection with his admirers over the years.

Jalsa is not simply known as a luxury celebrity residence. It has become part of Amitabh Bachchan's public image. The weekly fan gatherings outside the bungalow are now an established part of his connection with audiences.

Interestingly, Vogue has reported that the Sunday tradition began after Bachchan's serious accident during the making of Coolie. Following his recovery, he came outside his home to thank supporters who had prayed for him.

What Amitabh Bachchan Has Said About His Current Injury

For now, Bachchan has indicated that the latest knee injury is manageable. He continued with KBC 18, adapting his opening routine by remaining seated before standing to interact with contestants. The episode audience also wished him a speedy recovery.

There has been no reported indication that the injury will bring his KBC hosting duties to a halt.