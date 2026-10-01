Bigg Boss Malayalam: Jaseela Parveen Breaks Down In Confession Room, 'I Don't Want To Stay Here'

Staying locked inside a massive house for 100 days with absolute strangers and zero connection to the outside world is no joke. This format is exactly the biggest challenge reality show contestants face on Bigg Boss. As days turn into weeks, some people easily adjust to this new reality and move forward. But for others, the mental pressure simply becomes too much to handle. Every single contestant deals with stress inside the house. The real game is all about how you survive it. Jaseela Parveen is the latest contestant who opened up to Bigg Boss about her mental struggles.

Bigg Boss recently called Jaseela into the confession room. When asked about her problem, Jaseela clearly stated that the house food is not suiting her at all. She explained that she is on medication, and the limited food portions are just not enough for her. Bigg Boss immediately asked her back if she did not already know about the strict ration system before joining the show. Bigg Boss advised her to face these challenges head-on and keep playing the game. After this, Jaseela brought up another major issue. She talked about the mental distress she faced after hearing Noby's comments during the last weekend episode. She was really worried about how her family members would react to all this outside. Bigg Boss quickly calmed her down. The voice reminded her that host Mohanlal had already cleared up the entire confusion during the weekend episode itself, so she has nothing to worry about. Bigg Boss finally comforted Jaseela and sent her back to the main house.

Jaseela Parveen actually started strong as the very first leader of this season. The show is running on a democracy theme this time, which means there is no traditional captain. Instead, the housemates elect a new 'leader' every week to run the house. Meanwhile, the brand new weekly task is totally rocking the Bigg Boss house right now. The makers have given the contestants a highly entertaining task packed with horror elements. All the housemates are currently battling it out in two separate teams: the Villagers and the Supernaturals.