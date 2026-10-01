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TraceX Labs Finds Google Apps Script Web Apps Being Abused for Phishing, Malware, SEO Spam and Other Threats
(MENAFN- Ansha Media) TraceX Labs has published a new threat intelligence report detailing how Google Apps Script Web Apps can be incorporated into campaigns involving phishing, fraud, malware distribution, SEO manipulation, spam and malicious redirection. The research also examines suspected CSAM/CSE-related infrastructure, NCII, sextortion, deepfake and other forms of online abuse.
Published on September 30, 2026, the report is titled “Abuse of Google Apps Script Web Apps for Phishing, Fraud, Malware Distribution, SEO Manipulation, Spam, CSAM/CSE-Related Abuse and Malicious Redirection.” It carries the report identifier GLOBAL-026 and a high threat assessment.
Legitimate cloud infrastructure used in abuse campaigns
Google Apps Script is a legitimate development and automation platform. Its Web Apps allow applications to process requests, generate web content, handle parameters and interact with Google services and external resources.
TraceX Labs' research focuses on the potential misuse of these capabilities by third parties. According to the report, an Apps Script URL can appear as one component in a larger chain, where a user arrives through search, social media, email or messaging and is subsequently directed toward another page or external service.
The report does not identify Google Apps Script itself as malicious and specifically distinguishes platform functionality from third-party abuse.
Phishing, scams and financial fraud
The research covers phishing and multiple fraud categories, including credential harvesting, investment scams, employment scams, fake payment activity, impersonation and social engineering.
In these campaigns, an Apps Script Web App may serve as an intermediate page, landing page or redirector. Investigators can therefore gain additional intelligence by examining the infrastructure reached after the Apps Script URL.
TraceX Labs also reports observations and correlations involving malicious Android APK distribution and malware delivery. The report recommends technical validation, malware analysis and reliable reputation information when determining whether a file is malicious.
SEO poisoning and search manipulation
Search-engine manipulation is another major area examined by the research.
TraceX Labs identifies several indicators that can warrant investigation, including keyword-heavy landing pages, doorway pages, automatically generated pages, repeated templates, unrelated keywords, extensive outbound links and redirect chains.
The report notes that when infrastructure is intentionally used to manipulate search visibility, the activity may map to MITRE ATT&CK T1608.006, SEO Poisoning.
The research also covers backlink manipulation and search spam involving Google search and video-related content.
Malware and APK distribution
The report examines how Apps Script infrastructure may be associated with the distribution of malicious files, including Android APKs.
TraceX Labs recommends correlating suspicious downloads with file hashes, endpoint telemetry, destination infrastructure and malware reputation. This is intended to prevent analysts from treating the hosting provider alone as evidence of maliciousness.
Spam, gambling and drug-related campaigns
The research covers a broad range of spam activity, including gambling and betting spam, drug-related spam, adult and NSFW spam, deepfake and synthetic-media spam, Google video and search spam, and movie-piracy-related search activity.
TraceX Labs notes that keywords or themes alone are not sufficient to establish malicious activity. Investigators should consider the actual behaviour, destination infrastructure and wider campaign context.
NCII and sextortion
The report separately addresses non-consensual intimate imagery (NCII) and sextortion-related abuse.
These categories are treated as sensitive investigative areas requiring careful evidence handling. TraceX Labs advises researchers against unnecessarily downloading, reproducing or redistributing sensitive material during investigations or public reporting.
The report recommends using appropriately redacted evidence when sensitive material needs to be referenced in a public security report.
Suspected CSAM/CSE-related infrastructure
TraceX Labs also identifies suspected CSAM/CSE-related infrastructure among the areas requiring investigation.
Importantly, the report classifies this finding as “Suspected / Corroboration Required.” It does not present the finding as conclusively established and calls for additional evidence and careful validation.
Because of the sensitivity of this category, the report recommends heightened evidence-handling procedures and specifically cautions against unnecessary downloading, reproduction or redistribution of suspected illegal material.
Deepfake and synthetic media
The report also examines deepfake and synthetic-media-related spam.
TraceX Labs classifies this area as requiring contextual validation. Analysts are advised to examine the surrounding infrastructure and campaign behaviour rather than treating the presence of manipulated or synthetic media as sufficient evidence of a particular type of abuse.
Malicious redirects and external destinations
Redirect behaviour is central to the investigation model described by TraceX Labs.
An Apps Script Web App may potentially operate as an intermediate point before a user reaches external infrastructure. Examining the complete redirect chain can therefore reveal additional domains, files, phishing pages or other campaign components.
The report recommends examining both the Apps Script URL and the final destination instead of relying on the reputation of the initial domain.
Why a Google URL is not automatically trustworthy
TraceX Labs emphasizes that a Google-hosted URL does not establish the legitimacy of the content behind it.
The report states that a Google-owned URL does not prove that Google created or endorsed the content, operates the final destination or considers external infrastructure linked from the page trustworthy. HTTPS similarly provides encrypted communication but does not establish content legitimacy.
This distinction is important when investigating abuse of legitimate cloud services.
Detection and threat hunting
For security operations teams, TraceX Labs recommends combining multiple sources of evidence.
At the URL level, analysts can examine suspicious Apps Script URLs, deployment identifiers, unusual parameters and known malicious destinations. Web proxy telemetry can then reveal redirect chains, final destinations, downloaded files and MIME types.
Endpoint telemetry can provide additional indicators such as unexpected APK downloads, suspicious file execution, browser-originated downloads and credential-submission activity.
The report recommends correlating Apps Script URLs with destination domains, IP addresses, ASNs, certificates, parameters, file hashes and related campaign infrastructure.
Evidence matters in classification
TraceX Labs uses classifications including Observed, Correlated, Suspected, Potential, Benign and Unknown.
The report also warns that individual URLs, screenshots or infrastructure indicators cannot automatically establish attribution, criminal intent, ownership or affiliation with Google. Infrastructure association should not be treated as attribution without supporting evidence.
This distinction becomes particularly important when investigating sensitive categories such as CSAM/CSE, NCII and sextortion.
MITRE ATT&CK mapping
The report maps relevant activity to several MITRE ATT&CK techniques, including T1583.006 Web Services, T1583.007 Serverless, T1608.006 SEO Poisoning, T1608.001 Upload Malware and T1566.002 Phishing Link.
It also notes that techniques such as T1102 Web Service and T1567 Exfiltration Over Web Service should only be applied when the corresponding behaviour has actually been observed.
TraceX Labs recommends behaviour-based investigation
The report recommends a structured investigation process:
Discover → Validate → Correlate → Classify → Report
Its final assessment identifies potential Apps Script involvement across SEO poisoning, spam and doorway pages, phishing and fraud, malware distribution, malicious redirection, adult and NSFW spam, NCII and sextortion, suspected CSAM/CSE-related infrastructure, gambling and betting, drug-related spam, deepfake and synthetic media, Google video and search spam, and movie-piracy-related search activity.
TraceX Labs concludes that security teams should evaluate behaviour, content, destinations and relationships between infrastructure rather than treating the use of a legitimate cloud platform as evidence of maliciousness by itself.
Published on September 30, 2026, the report is titled “Abuse of Google Apps Script Web Apps for Phishing, Fraud, Malware Distribution, SEO Manipulation, Spam, CSAM/CSE-Related Abuse and Malicious Redirection.” It carries the report identifier GLOBAL-026 and a high threat assessment.
Legitimate cloud infrastructure used in abuse campaigns
Google Apps Script is a legitimate development and automation platform. Its Web Apps allow applications to process requests, generate web content, handle parameters and interact with Google services and external resources.
TraceX Labs' research focuses on the potential misuse of these capabilities by third parties. According to the report, an Apps Script URL can appear as one component in a larger chain, where a user arrives through search, social media, email or messaging and is subsequently directed toward another page or external service.
The report does not identify Google Apps Script itself as malicious and specifically distinguishes platform functionality from third-party abuse.
Phishing, scams and financial fraud
The research covers phishing and multiple fraud categories, including credential harvesting, investment scams, employment scams, fake payment activity, impersonation and social engineering.
In these campaigns, an Apps Script Web App may serve as an intermediate page, landing page or redirector. Investigators can therefore gain additional intelligence by examining the infrastructure reached after the Apps Script URL.
TraceX Labs also reports observations and correlations involving malicious Android APK distribution and malware delivery. The report recommends technical validation, malware analysis and reliable reputation information when determining whether a file is malicious.
SEO poisoning and search manipulation
Search-engine manipulation is another major area examined by the research.
TraceX Labs identifies several indicators that can warrant investigation, including keyword-heavy landing pages, doorway pages, automatically generated pages, repeated templates, unrelated keywords, extensive outbound links and redirect chains.
The report notes that when infrastructure is intentionally used to manipulate search visibility, the activity may map to MITRE ATT&CK T1608.006, SEO Poisoning.
The research also covers backlink manipulation and search spam involving Google search and video-related content.
Malware and APK distribution
The report examines how Apps Script infrastructure may be associated with the distribution of malicious files, including Android APKs.
TraceX Labs recommends correlating suspicious downloads with file hashes, endpoint telemetry, destination infrastructure and malware reputation. This is intended to prevent analysts from treating the hosting provider alone as evidence of maliciousness.
Spam, gambling and drug-related campaigns
The research covers a broad range of spam activity, including gambling and betting spam, drug-related spam, adult and NSFW spam, deepfake and synthetic-media spam, Google video and search spam, and movie-piracy-related search activity.
TraceX Labs notes that keywords or themes alone are not sufficient to establish malicious activity. Investigators should consider the actual behaviour, destination infrastructure and wider campaign context.
NCII and sextortion
The report separately addresses non-consensual intimate imagery (NCII) and sextortion-related abuse.
These categories are treated as sensitive investigative areas requiring careful evidence handling. TraceX Labs advises researchers against unnecessarily downloading, reproducing or redistributing sensitive material during investigations or public reporting.
The report recommends using appropriately redacted evidence when sensitive material needs to be referenced in a public security report.
Suspected CSAM/CSE-related infrastructure
TraceX Labs also identifies suspected CSAM/CSE-related infrastructure among the areas requiring investigation.
Importantly, the report classifies this finding as “Suspected / Corroboration Required.” It does not present the finding as conclusively established and calls for additional evidence and careful validation.
Because of the sensitivity of this category, the report recommends heightened evidence-handling procedures and specifically cautions against unnecessary downloading, reproduction or redistribution of suspected illegal material.
Deepfake and synthetic media
The report also examines deepfake and synthetic-media-related spam.
TraceX Labs classifies this area as requiring contextual validation. Analysts are advised to examine the surrounding infrastructure and campaign behaviour rather than treating the presence of manipulated or synthetic media as sufficient evidence of a particular type of abuse.
Malicious redirects and external destinations
Redirect behaviour is central to the investigation model described by TraceX Labs.
An Apps Script Web App may potentially operate as an intermediate point before a user reaches external infrastructure. Examining the complete redirect chain can therefore reveal additional domains, files, phishing pages or other campaign components.
The report recommends examining both the Apps Script URL and the final destination instead of relying on the reputation of the initial domain.
Why a Google URL is not automatically trustworthy
TraceX Labs emphasizes that a Google-hosted URL does not establish the legitimacy of the content behind it.
The report states that a Google-owned URL does not prove that Google created or endorsed the content, operates the final destination or considers external infrastructure linked from the page trustworthy. HTTPS similarly provides encrypted communication but does not establish content legitimacy.
This distinction is important when investigating abuse of legitimate cloud services.
Detection and threat hunting
For security operations teams, TraceX Labs recommends combining multiple sources of evidence.
At the URL level, analysts can examine suspicious Apps Script URLs, deployment identifiers, unusual parameters and known malicious destinations. Web proxy telemetry can then reveal redirect chains, final destinations, downloaded files and MIME types.
Endpoint telemetry can provide additional indicators such as unexpected APK downloads, suspicious file execution, browser-originated downloads and credential-submission activity.
The report recommends correlating Apps Script URLs with destination domains, IP addresses, ASNs, certificates, parameters, file hashes and related campaign infrastructure.
Evidence matters in classification
TraceX Labs uses classifications including Observed, Correlated, Suspected, Potential, Benign and Unknown.
The report also warns that individual URLs, screenshots or infrastructure indicators cannot automatically establish attribution, criminal intent, ownership or affiliation with Google. Infrastructure association should not be treated as attribution without supporting evidence.
This distinction becomes particularly important when investigating sensitive categories such as CSAM/CSE, NCII and sextortion.
MITRE ATT&CK mapping
The report maps relevant activity to several MITRE ATT&CK techniques, including T1583.006 Web Services, T1583.007 Serverless, T1608.006 SEO Poisoning, T1608.001 Upload Malware and T1566.002 Phishing Link.
It also notes that techniques such as T1102 Web Service and T1567 Exfiltration Over Web Service should only be applied when the corresponding behaviour has actually been observed.
TraceX Labs recommends behaviour-based investigation
The report recommends a structured investigation process:
Discover → Validate → Correlate → Classify → Report
Its final assessment identifies potential Apps Script involvement across SEO poisoning, spam and doorway pages, phishing and fraud, malware distribution, malicious redirection, adult and NSFW spam, NCII and sextortion, suspected CSAM/CSE-related infrastructure, gambling and betting, drug-related spam, deepfake and synthetic media, Google video and search spam, and movie-piracy-related search activity.
TraceX Labs concludes that security teams should evaluate behaviour, content, destinations and relationships between infrastructure rather than treating the use of a legitimate cloud platform as evidence of maliciousness by itself.
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