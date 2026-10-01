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Catalyzing Sustainable Economic Development in Palestine Through Anera Ventures
(MENAFN- Anera) RAMALLAH, Palestine (Sept. 24, 2026) — Anera Ventures is proud to announce the completion of its pilot cohort of the Success Award Loan Program this month. The program is financing 60 small businesses in total across the northern West Bank and driving business sustainability.
Small businesses in the Palestinian West Bank operate under remarkable constraints, not least growing movement restrictions, settler violence and a depressed local economy. Among other challenges, business owners face significant barriers to obtaining finance. This need is why Anera has established the Ventures initiative, expanding economic opportunity for Palestinian micro, small and medium enterprises.
“Anera Ventures marks the next chapter in Anera’s longstanding work in Palestine. We’re working for a future where Palestinian small businesses are not just surviving, but thriving and creating sustainable livelihoods. This initiative supports local innovation and helps strengthen the economic future of Palestinian communities.”
— Khaled Rajab, Anera country director in Palestine
The pilot phase, launched in January 2026 in partnership with the micro finance institute Vitas Palestine, provides fair, flexible and responsible access to finance alongside targeted capacity development, helping businesses grow sustainably. Business owners who successfully repay their loans receive cash-back incentives that return the full value of interest.
The program has placed particular focus on supporting conflict-affected businesses in the northern West Bank, including women-owned businesses and agricultural enterprises. The experiences of Suad and Abdelkareem illustrate how access to financing can help small businesses adapt to difficult economic conditions, sustain family incomes, and respond to local needs.
When her husband lost his job following the closure of the Israeli labor market to West Bank workers, Suad turned part of her family home in Tulkarem into a kindergarten. The business created a new source of income for her family while responding to a local need for early childhood education. The Ventures loan enabled Suad to invest in educational materials, classroom furniture, a digital interactive screen and playground safety equipment, improving the learning environment and the sustainability of her business.
Abdelkareem’s family has farmed in the Jordan Valley for generations. In recent years, repeated closures and movement restrictions have made access to markets increasingly difficult, requiring him to adapt his production to changing conditions. He shifted toward fast-cycle greenhouse crops, which allowed him to generate income more quickly. With financing from Anera Ventures, he has invested in irrigation and greenhouse equipment that has enabled him to improve productivity and continue providing for his family.
Since launching, Anera Ventures has approved financing for 60 micro and small businesses across the West Bank. These small businesses have a total portfolio value of over $267,500. Anera plans to eventually scale the model into a $3 million impact fund, reaching 500 businesses across Palestine, with expansion into Gaza when conditions allow. The program is also developing a Sharia-compliant financing track.
Building on decades of Anera’s experience supporting small businesses, Anera Ventures reflects a long-term commitment to creating sustainable, community-driven economic resilience and strengthening the Palestinian business ecosystem.
KHALED RAJAB IS AVAILABLE FOR A LIMITED NUMBER OF INTERVIEWS
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Notes to editors:
The current portfolio of these enterprises is projected to generate $12,347 as an average net income increase per borrower over the loan period. while sustaining 107 jobs, creating 9 new jobs, and supporting 353 family members.
For more information or to arrange an interview:
In Washington
Steven Fake
Media Relations Officer
202.266.9719
...
Small businesses in the Palestinian West Bank operate under remarkable constraints, not least growing movement restrictions, settler violence and a depressed local economy. Among other challenges, business owners face significant barriers to obtaining finance. This need is why Anera has established the Ventures initiative, expanding economic opportunity for Palestinian micro, small and medium enterprises.
“Anera Ventures marks the next chapter in Anera’s longstanding work in Palestine. We’re working for a future where Palestinian small businesses are not just surviving, but thriving and creating sustainable livelihoods. This initiative supports local innovation and helps strengthen the economic future of Palestinian communities.”
— Khaled Rajab, Anera country director in Palestine
The pilot phase, launched in January 2026 in partnership with the micro finance institute Vitas Palestine, provides fair, flexible and responsible access to finance alongside targeted capacity development, helping businesses grow sustainably. Business owners who successfully repay their loans receive cash-back incentives that return the full value of interest.
The program has placed particular focus on supporting conflict-affected businesses in the northern West Bank, including women-owned businesses and agricultural enterprises. The experiences of Suad and Abdelkareem illustrate how access to financing can help small businesses adapt to difficult economic conditions, sustain family incomes, and respond to local needs.
When her husband lost his job following the closure of the Israeli labor market to West Bank workers, Suad turned part of her family home in Tulkarem into a kindergarten. The business created a new source of income for her family while responding to a local need for early childhood education. The Ventures loan enabled Suad to invest in educational materials, classroom furniture, a digital interactive screen and playground safety equipment, improving the learning environment and the sustainability of her business.
Abdelkareem’s family has farmed in the Jordan Valley for generations. In recent years, repeated closures and movement restrictions have made access to markets increasingly difficult, requiring him to adapt his production to changing conditions. He shifted toward fast-cycle greenhouse crops, which allowed him to generate income more quickly. With financing from Anera Ventures, he has invested in irrigation and greenhouse equipment that has enabled him to improve productivity and continue providing for his family.
Since launching, Anera Ventures has approved financing for 60 micro and small businesses across the West Bank. These small businesses have a total portfolio value of over $267,500. Anera plans to eventually scale the model into a $3 million impact fund, reaching 500 businesses across Palestine, with expansion into Gaza when conditions allow. The program is also developing a Sharia-compliant financing track.
Building on decades of Anera’s experience supporting small businesses, Anera Ventures reflects a long-term commitment to creating sustainable, community-driven economic resilience and strengthening the Palestinian business ecosystem.
KHALED RAJAB IS AVAILABLE FOR A LIMITED NUMBER OF INTERVIEWS
###
Notes to editors:
The current portfolio of these enterprises is projected to generate $12,347 as an average net income increase per borrower over the loan period. while sustaining 107 jobs, creating 9 new jobs, and supporting 353 family members.
For more information or to arrange an interview:
In Washington
Steven Fake
Media Relations Officer
202.266.9719
...
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