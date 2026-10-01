CAMCA Regional Forum Underway In Baku (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The annual meeting of regional leaders representing Central Asia, the U.S., the Caucasus, and Afghanistan – the CAMCA Regional Forum – is taking place in Baku, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

The forum brings together representatives from the private and public sectors, high-ranking officials, investors, entrepreneurs, and experts.

Over the course of two days, participants will discuss opportunities to expand cooperation in the region and promote economic growth and social development.

The forum's program includes panel discussions and sessions on various topics relevant to the region, including entrepreneurship and investment, trade and transportation, green finance, artificial intelligence, fintech, education, tourism, and the media.

The CAMCA Regional Forum, founded in 2014, has been held 12 times to date. More than 2,000 people have participated in the forums, and over 560 speakers from more than 40 countries have presented.

The forum, which will take place in Baku in 2026, is seen as the next regional platform that will promote dialogue, the exchange of experiences, and cooperation among the countries of the region.

Will be updated