'Power Of Unity 2026' Military Drills Draw International Attention

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)High-ranking observers from nine countries are monitoring the“Power of Unity – 2026” exercises, Trend 's correspondent reports from Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur.

This was stated on Thursday by Anar Eyvazov, head of the Press and Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Defense, at a briefing dedicated to the exercises.

He also noted that defense ministers from several countries will be observing the exercises today.

Military personnel are participating in the“Strength of Unity – 2026” exercises.

According to Anar Eyvazov, more than 3,500 military personnel from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan have taken part in the joint military exercises, which have been underway since September 21.

“These are the first exercises of this scale in which the liberated territories are also participating. The exercises involve more than 130 unmanned aerial vehicles, more than 70 armored vehicles, more than 90 artillery systems, more than 20 aircraft, more than 30 electronic warfare/reconnaissance/surveillance systems, more than 15 anti-aircraft systems, eight sets of engineering equipment, and more than 20 naval vessels.

Personnel and unmanned aerial vehicles were provided by all three countries. Other equipment and systems were provided by Azerbaijan and Turkey, while the naval vessels were provided by Azerbaijan.”

The exercises cover the“Gizilgaya,”“Garabaghlar,” “Garaheybat,” and“Boyuk-Zira” areas. As part of the exercises, forces are carrying out tasks to counter hybrid threats, sabotage, disinformation, and cyber threats, and to conduct counterterrorism operations and neutralize illegal armed groups.

Airstrikes are underway in“Garaheybat,” while in“Boyuk-Zira,” operations aim to secure maritime borders, prevent sabotage, and conduct counterterrorism operations.

The second phase of the exercises includes clearing and taking control of a populated area, establishing checkpoints at entry and exit points, and medically evacuating the wounded by land and air. “Tasks related to humanitarian demining, as well as radiological and chemical reconnaissance, are also being carried out,” he said.

Anar Eyvazov noted that the areas depicted in the scenario are not real, and the participating forces are engaged in operations in accordance with the scenario.

The“Power of Unity – 2026” joint military exercises have been underway since September 21. Military personnel from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan are participating in the exercises. In total, more than 3,500 people are involved in the exercises.