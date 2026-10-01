Janet Hudson, Profiled By Influential Women, Draws On Decades Of Service To Promote Health, Wellness, And Community

MARYVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A Retired CRNA and Air Force Veteran Uses Her Experience to Encourage Purpose, Resilience, and Proactive WellnessMaryville, Tennessee – Janet Hudson is a retired Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA), proud Air Force veteran, and passionate health and wellness advocate whose career has been defined by service, dedication, and a commitment to helping others. With more than 42 years of experience in healthcare, Janet has continued to build on her professional background by sharing her personal wellness journey and supporting others through education, community, and encouragement.Janet's nursing career began with a desire to serve others, eventually leading her to join the United States Air Force. She earned a master's degree in nurse anesthesia from the UT Health Science Center at San Antonio and served as a CRNA during 13 years of active-duty military service. During her Air Force career, she supported critical care efforts and deployed during Desert Storm. That experience became an important chapter in her life and contributed to her later search for solutions to ongoing health challenges.Following her retirement from clinical nursing, Janet transitioned into the health and wellness space. For more than four years, she has helped others explore wellness-focused approaches and lifestyle improvements. Her own experience with chronic health challenges following her military service led Janet to discover LifeWave's technology, which became a significant turning point in her personal wellness journey. Inspired by the positive changes she experienced, Janet developed a passion for sharing what she had learned and helping others explore proactive approaches to health, vitality, and a better quality of life. Today, she leads and mentors a growing team dedicated to sharing this innovative technology with others and empowering them to take a more proactive role in their own wellness.As a wellness speaker and community builder, Janet emphasizes education, connection, and service. She is focused on creating a supportive community where people can explore opportunities for personal growth while developing a greater awareness of their health and well-being. Her approach is influenced by the same principles that have guided her throughout her career, including discipline, dedication, perseverance, compassion, and resilience.Janet attributes much of her success to the strong work ethic instilled in her by her father and the unwavering support of her husband. These influences have helped her remain committed to her goals while navigating challenges and continuing to grow. She also believes that finding a career someone genuinely loves is an important foundation for long-term fulfillment. Janet encourages individuals to explore potential career paths carefully, learn about different fields, and shadow professionals before making significant commitments.For young women entering the industry, Janet encourages intentionality and confidence. She believes women should identify what they want to pursue, remain focused on their vision, and avoid allowing others to discourage them from reaching their goals. Determination, self-belief, and a willingness to remain committed can help create meaningful opportunities and individual paths forward.Janet recognizes mindset as an important challenge within the health and wellness industry. Maintaining a positive, service-oriented approach and genuinely enjoying working with people can influence how relationships develop. She notes that building strong brand partnerships requires persistence, consistency, resilience, and an open and confident mindset.She also sees opportunities emerging as industries continue to evolve through AI and robotics. Changes in the workforce are creating demand for new skills and opportunities, while her business provides training, support, and processes designed to help individuals adapt to changing circumstances.Outside of her wellness work, Janet remains deeply involved in service and community activities. She serves on the boards of the Rocky Top Veterans Foundation and Joy of Dawn and participates in Toastmasters International, her church choir, mission trips through her church, and is an ambassador of her local chamber of commerce. Janet was recently nominated and selected as a member of Leadership Blount Class of 2027, a prestigious community leadership program that brings together emerging and established leaders committed to making a positive impact in Blount County. She also enjoys hiking, kayaking, Bible study, and book clubs.Throughout her professional and personal journey, Janet remains guided by values that include service over self, community and connection, compassion, integrity, courage, authenticity, encouragement, and resilience. From military service and healthcare to wellness education and community involvement, she continues to dedicate her experience and energy to helping others pursue greater purpose, connection, and quality of life.Learn More about Janet Hudson:Through her Influential Women profile, or through LiveYounger,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Janet Hudson, Profiled By Influential Women, Draws On Decades Of Service To Promote Health, Wellness, And Community News Provided By Influential Women October 01, 2026, 05:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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