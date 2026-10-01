Influential Women Spotlights Tammi Hayes: A Life Lived Fully, In Her Mother's Honor

HINGHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- From Cold War Moscow to Nairobi to Boston's Cybersecurity Boardrooms, a Career Shaped by Curiosity, Resilience, and a Determination to Make Every Opportunity CountHingham, Massachusetts – Tammi Hayes learned early that life is not guaranteed. Her mother was a trailblazer who, in 1977, became the first policewoman in Massachusetts, and she raised Tammi to believe there was nothing she could not accomplish. When her mother passed away at a young age, Tammi resolved to live the life her mother never got to live, and that resolve has guided her ever since.It has taken her far from home. In 1989, as an undergraduate at Syracuse University, Tammi studied in Moscow while it was still part of the Soviet Union, as the Cold War was drawing to a close. Later, as part of her MBA at Georgetown University, she studied at the University of Nairobi in Kenya. Those early experiences reflect the curiosity and willingness to step into the unfamiliar that have defined her career.Today, Tammi is Founder and President of Capital Strategies Group, a Boston-based advisory firm that helps early and growth-stage cybersecurity companies build enterprise sales, forge strategic partnerships, and navigate M&A and exits. Over more than two decades, she has worked across the full deal lifecycle, from venture fundraising to investment banking advisory, and has helped guide several private cybersecurity companies through acquisitions by major public companies.Her path has included serving as a Partner at Good Harbor Consulting, where she worked on homeland security and critical infrastructure, leadership roles at RSA Security, and co-founding Futuris Capital, a $22 million private equity fund that achieved multiple successful exits. She now serves as a board advisor to cybersecurity and technology companies, speaks frequently on cybersecurity strategy and enterprise AI adoption, and was named one of SC Media's“Women to Watch” in 2025. In early 2027, she plans to launch her own fund, Keelhaven Ventures, focused on early-stage companies at the convergence of cybersecurity, AI, and quantum.The road has not always been easy. Tammi has faced cancer, type 1 diabetes, divorce, and the demands of single motherhood, and each challenge deepened her belief that difficult circumstances can be overcome. She credits mindset and positive thinking as powerful forces in her life, and she still carries her mother's belief in her into everything she does.That same belief drives her commitment to mentoring women in technology and finance, with a focus on leadership development, access to capital, and building more inclusive innovation ecosystems. She is also putting capital behind that commitment: 20 percent of Keelhaven Ventures will be invested in women-founded or women-led companies. She is a member of Boston Women Leaders.Her advice to young women entering the industry is simple: be confident, use your voice, and advocate for yourself. Setting boundaries and saying no when necessary, she believes, earns respect rather than costing it. But she is equally clear that strong leadership is grounded in kindness and professionalism, and that you can stand up for yourself while still treating others with respect.Learn More about Tammi Hayes:Through her Influential Women profile,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women Spotlights Tammi Hayes: A Life Lived Fully, In Her Mother's Honor News Provided By Influential Women October 01, 2026, 05:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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