CM Shivakumar Appeals To Party Leaders To Report Bulk Form 7 Applications

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 1 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday appealed to Congress booth-level agents (BLAs), party leaders and workers to provide details of alleged bulk submissions of Form 7 applications seeking deletion of names from electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

In two videos shared on social media, Shivakumar urged BLAs, BLA-1s, BLA-2s and other party leaders to coordinate with booth-level officers (BLOs) and verify whether objections had been filed against voters in their respective Assembly constituencies and polling booths.

Shivakumar alleged that some BJP leaders were submitting Form 7 applications in bulk to get voters' names deleted from the electoral rolls, particularly targeting minorities, Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. These allegations have not been independently established.

He said he had received reports of such instances from Belagavi, Bhalki, Mudigere, Mysuru and several other parts of Karnataka, including constituencies represented by Congress MLAs. Referring to the alleged misuse of Form 7 in the Aland constituency, he claimed that attempts were being made to challenge Congress electorally through such means.

The Chief Minister asked party leaders to collect authenticated information on the number of applications submitted and the constituencies and polling booths affected. He requested them to send the details to his office and email address before noon.

CM Shivakumar said he had already sought information from the police, Deputy Commissioners and the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka regarding the applications and alleged irregularities.

He said he would take stringent action on the matter to ensure that eligible voters were not deprived of their voting rights.

Emphasising that the right to vote must be protected irrespective of political affiliation, religion or social background, Shivakumar said every genuine voter's name should remain on the electoral roll.

Form 7 is used to submit claims or objections seeking the deletion of a name from the electoral roll. Such applications are subject to verification under election rules. The controversy in Karnataka centres on allegations that bulk submissions could be used to seek the deletion of eligible voters' names.