Uttarakhand School Timings Change From October 1, Check The New Winter Schedule

While Uttarakhand's hills are starting to experience cold weather, the government schools in the state will also be following their winter schedule for the season. This is because, starting from October 1, 2026, the timings for government primary and secondary schools will follow the new schedule as per information provided by the Education Department.

The winter schedule will continue till March 31, 2027, and then again the summer schedule will commence from April 1, 2027.

Uttarakhand Schools Timings – Winter Schedule Begins from October 1

The shift in school timing is due to the falling temperature, especially for the hilly areas of the state. It aims to make the school time flexible in keeping view the weather condition that can pose problems to the students as well as teachers in the morning hours.

With the onset of the winter schedule, the school time will start with the assembly at 8:50 am.

Assembly Time – 8:50 AM

As per the winter schedule released, the prayer assembly time for the morning will be 8:50 am to 9:00 am.

A delayed timing as opposed to morning school time is particularly important for the students and teachers who commute from far and even from hilly regions where morning cold could make the commute hard.

Lunch Break At 12 Noon, School Timing Ends At 3:10 pm

In the revised timing system, the lunch break is set at 12 noon. The government schools will have lessons up until 3:10 pm in the afternoon.

Having the fixed time schedule enables the students, their parents, and teachers to plan the routine in the winters.

Summer And Winter Timing Schedule In Uttarakhand

Government schools of Uttarakhand generally operate on a different schedule in the summers and winters. The summer timings start from April 1 to September 30 while the winter schedule is applicable from October 1 to March 31.

This season-wise change in the schedule is particularly crucial for Uttarakhand due to differences in temperatures in various parts of the region.

Winter Timings Valid Till March 31

As per the new winter timings, students, teachers, and parents must note that these timings will continue to be valid till March 31, 2027. The summer timings will begin from April 1, 2027.

Therefore, all students, parents and teachers must take note of the new timings from October 1.