Gandhi Jayanti Weekend: Railways Announces Special Trains From Bengaluru, Kerala And Chennai

Thiruvananthapuram: The Railways has announced special trains to clear the extra rush of passengers during the Gandhi Jayanti and weekend holidays. Officials have scheduled special express services on the SMVT Bengaluru - Thiruvananthapuram North and Ernakulam Junction - Chennai Egmore routes.

The SMVT Bengaluru - Thiruvananthapuram North Special Express (06585) will leave SMVT Bengaluru at 04.50 PM on October 1. The train will reach Thiruvananthapuram North at 10.00 AM on October 2.

The return train, Thiruvananthapuram North - Bengaluru Cantonment Special Express (06586), will leave Thiruvananthapuram North at 12.40 PM on October 3. It will reach Bengaluru at 06.00 AM on October 4. Both these trains will stop at Varkala, Kollam, Sasthamcotta, Karunagappally, Kayamkulam, Mavelikara, Chengannur, Thiruvalla, Changanassery, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Aluva, Thrissur, and Palakkad.

The Ernakulam Junction - Chennai Egmore Special Express (06056) will leave Ernakulam at 11.10 PM on October 4. The train will reach Chennai Egmore at 12.30 PM on October 5. On the return trip, the Chennai Egmore - Ernakulam Junction Special Express (06055) will leave Egmore at 02.30 PM on October 5. It will reach Ernakulam at 04.30 AM the next day. This train has stops at Aluva, Thrissur, and Palakkad in Kerala.

Extra Coaches For Karaikal Express And Mangaluru-Chennai Egmore Trains

The Railways has added one extra sleeper coach to the Karaikal - Ernakulam - Karaikal Express (16187/16188). Officials have provided this temporary coach from September 30 to January 6. The train now has a total of 14 sleeper coaches.

Authorities have also attached one additional sleeper coach to the Chennai Egmore - Mangaluru Central - Chennai Egmore Express (16159/16160).