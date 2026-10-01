Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Alert Issued For October 4

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: The India Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rain alert for the Telugu states this week. IMD officials expect moderate to heavy showers along with thunderstorms and gusty winds across

The southwest monsoon is currently retreating across the country. The withdrawal is happening fast from North and West India. Telangana saw a sudden weather shift because of this. Daytime temperatures shot up recently after the rains stopped. Many districts recorded temperatures between 34 and 37 degrees Celsius. Khammam hit a high of 37.2 degrees Celsius, while 29 districts crossed the 35-degree mark. Now, the weather is changing again, and the IMD predicts fresh rains for both Telugu states this week.

The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has shared a crucial update for people struggling with the heat. A cyclonic circulation is currently active over the Northwest and West-central Bay of Bengal. This weather system extends from 3.1 to 5.8 kilometres above sea level. A trough is also affecting Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The trough previously lay over South Telangana and has now moved towards Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and the Gulf of Mannar. This combined effect will bring rains back to the state in the first week of October.

The weather department expects dry conditions across the state until the morning of October 4. The weather will change completely from October 4 morning to October 6. The IMD predicts light to moderate rains, with heavy showers in isolated places. Thunderstorms will likely hit the undivided Khammam, Nalgonda, and Mahabubnagar districts. This includes Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal. Dry weather will return after October 6.

Fierce winds blowing at 30 to 40 kmph will accompany the rains. Some areas might even see wind speeds hitting 50 kmph. Officials have warned people to stay highly alert to avoid accidents. You should avoid open spaces during thunderstorms and strong winds. The IMD advises everyone to stay away from electric poles, large trees, old walls, and advertisement hoardings. People should take shelter in safe concrete buildings and park their vehicles safely if they are travelling.

The cyclonic circulation is also showing a clear impact on neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema. Coastal Andhra and Yanam regions will likely receive rain in one or two places over the next seven days. Rayalaseema will experience thunderstorms and gusty winds blowing at 50 kmph. Looking at the national picture, southern states like Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu are receiving rains. Northern states like Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Bihar are facing dry and hot weather. Officials have advised farmers and the public in Telangana to take necessary precautions.