Bangladesh Remains Lowest-Ranked In APAC Tourism Development Index

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Bangladesh continues to rank at the bottom among Asia-Pacific economies assessed in the World Economic Forum's latest Travel and Tourism Development Index, despite a modest improvement in its overall score.

The country ranked 98th among 110 economies in the 2026 index, scoring 3.34 out of 7. That compares with a score of 3.19 and a global rank of 109th among 119 economies in the 2024 edition.

Bangladesh also placed last among the five South Asian and 18 Asia-Pacific economies covered by the latest assessment. India led South Asia at 31st, followed by Sri Lanka at 69th, Nepal at 86th and Pakistan at 95th.

The index examines 17 pillars grouped into five areas, including the business environment, tourism policies, infrastructure and services, resources, and sustainability.

Bangladesh performed relatively better in tourism resources, which covers natural, cultural and leisure-related attractions. However, tourism sustainability was identified as its weakest area. Visa requirements, air service agreements, hospitality reputation and passport mobility were among areas where the country scored poorly.

Economist Khandaker Golam Moazzem said Bangladesh has significant natural and eco-tourism potential but lacks adequate infrastructure and facilities to attract international visitors.

The WEF said global tourism reached a record 1.5 billion arrivals in 2025.

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