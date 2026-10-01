Dhaka's Aviation Paradox : Can Single Runway Support Airline Boom?

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Imagine it is 8:00 pm at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA). The apron is full. Aircraft are waiting for pushback. More flights are approaching Dhaka and entering holding patterns overhead. The departure queue continues to lengthen. Suddenly, an aircraft suffers a tire failure, runway excursion, or other incident upon landing. The runway is closed.

With no second commercial runway available, the entire airside operation comes to an immediate halt. Departing flights are stranded on the ground, arriving aircraft are forced into holding patterns or diverted elsewhere, and airports across the country begin preparing for unscheduled arrivals.

This is not a far-fetched scenario. It is a realistic illustration of the operational vulnerability facing Bangladesh's aviation sector as it enters a period of unprecedented growth.

New era of aviation growth

Bangladesh's aviation industry is entering one of the most significant expansion phases in its history.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has committed to acquiring 25 new aircraft while also exploring short-term leased capacity to meet immediate demand. US-Bangla Airlines plans to add 21 Boeing aircraft by 2027. Air Astra and NOVOAIR continue to expand their operations, while the government is actively encouraging foreign airlines to increase frequencies and launch new services to Bangladesh. Such growth should be welcomed.

More aircraft means greater connectivity, increased competition, expanded tourism opportunities, new employment, and stronger economic activity. Improved air connectivity is essential for supporting trade, investment, tourism, and the mobility needs of a rapidly developing economy. Yet the growth of airline fleets inevitably raises a critical question: Can Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport accommodate this expansion with a single commercial runway?

The inauguration of the Third Terminal marks a major milestone for Bangladesh aviation. The new facility significantly increases passenger-processing capacity and adds much-needed aircraft parking positions and apron space. However, passenger-handling capacity and runway capacity are two fundamentally different issues.

A modern terminal can process millions of passengers annually, but every aircraft still requires access to the same runway for take-off and landing. That runway remains the airport's ultimate bottleneck. Because the western side of HSIA is occupied by a Bangladesh Air Force base and there are no immediate plans for relocation, the prospect of constructing a second commercial runway at Dhaka remains highly uncertain.

For all practical purposes, Bangladesh must plan on the assumption that Dhaka will continue operating as a single-runway airport for the foreseeable future. This reality makes efficient utilization of existing infrastructure absolutely critical.

Runway challenge

The effects of runway constraints are already visible. Domestic flights with airborne times of barely 20 minutes can occasionally spend an equivalent amount of time waiting in departure queues during peak periods. As aircraft numbers increase, those delays will inevitably grow. A 20-minute delay could become 30. Thirty minutes could become 40. The result would be a situation where aircraft spend almost as much time waiting to depart as they do, flying to their destination.

For airlines, this means increased fuel consumption, reduced aircraft utilization, longer crew duty periods, and lower schedule reliability. For passengers, it means delays, missed connections, and a diminished travel experience.

Every additional aircraft movement consumes a portion of the runway's finite capacity. While fleet expansion creates opportunities, it also intensifies pressure on an already constrained infrastructure system.

Parking stands not the whole answer

The expansion of apron and parking facilities under the Third Terminal project is undoubtedly welcome. Yet aircraft parking capacity is only one part of the equation.



Every aircraft requires not only a parking stand but also efficient access to and from that stand. If taxiways become congested, pushbacks are delayed, or aircraft movements become difficult to coordinate, operational bottlenecks can quickly spread throughout the entire airside environment. The true measure of airport capacity is therefore not simply how many aircraft can land and depart, but how efficiently those aircraft can be parked, serviced, turned around, and returned to operation.

Without efficient airside management, additional parking stands may simply create more space for aircraft to wait.

Can Chattogram, Sylhet provide relief?

In the longer term, Chattogram and Sylhet must become part of the national aviation solution. Biman Bangladesh Airlines has previously operated international services originating from these cities, and revisiting such initiatives may be worthwhile as fleet capacity grows. US-Bangla has also expressed ambitions to develop multiple operational hubs within Bangladesh. However, expectations should remain realistic.

Neither Chattogram nor Sylhet currently possesses the infrastructure, aircraft parking capacity, ground-handling capability, customs resources, or passenger-processing facilities required to absorb a substantial increase in international traffic overnight. These airports can certainly help distribute traffic more effectively in the future, but they require further development before they can function as major alternatives to Dhaka.

Resilience question

Capacity is only one aspect of the discussion. Resilience may be even more important. A single-runway airport is inherently vulnerable to disruption. Any incident requiring temporary runway closure - a disabled aircraft, technical malfunction, runway excursion, accident, or emergency response - can bring the entire commercial operation to a standstill. With two independent runways, traffic can often be transferred to the alternate runway. With only one runway, there is no such flexibility. As Bangladesh's aviation sector grows, the consequences of a runway closure become increasingly severe.

Dozens of flights could be delayed, diverted, or cancelled. Aircraft could be forced to hold for extended periods or divert to alternative airports. The resulting disruption could extend beyond a single airline and affect the country's entire air transport network.

For this reason, airport capacity should be measured not only by throughput but also by resilience.

Operational improvements cannot wait

While long-term infrastructure solutions remain challenging, significant improvements can still be achieved through better operational management.

Several initiatives deserve serious consideration:

Implementation of Airport Collaborative Decision Making (A-CDM) systems to improve coordination among airlines, air traffic control, airport operators, and ground handlers.

Reduction of Runway Occupancy Time (ROT) through more efficient use of rapid-exit taxiways and improved operational procedures.

Enhanced departure sequ-encing and pushback management.

Better coordination of apron activities to minimize congestion.

More effective utilization of off-peak operating periods.

Evaluation of Level 3 airport slot coordination if demand consistently exceeds available capacity.

A coordinated and transparent slot-allocation system would not create additional runway capacity, but it could help ensure that existing capacity is utilized more efficiently.

Fleet growth must be matched by airport planning

Bangladesh should not slow the growth of its aviation sector. The country needs more aircraft, more destinations, and greater connectivity with the global economy. However, fleet planning and airport planning cannot be treated as separate exercises. Before airlines introduce significant additional capacity, stakeholders must address several fundamental questions:

Where will these aircraft operate? When will they operate? Where will they park? Can the runway accommodate the additional movements? And perhaps most importantly, what happens if the runway becomes unavailable for several hours?

These are not theoretical questions. They are operational realities that require answers before congestion evolves into a systemic problem.

Real challenge

The exciting reality is that Bangladesh's aviation industry is finally thinking big. Airlines are investing. Passenger demand continues to grow. International carriers are expanding their presence. The Third Terminal is nearing full operational readiness. All of these developments are positive. Yet aviation growth is sustainable only when airport infrastructure and operational capacity grow alongside airline fleets. Otherwise, more aircraft may simply result in more aircraft waiting on the ground.

The challenge facing Bangladesh today is no longer merely how to put more aircraft into the sky. It is how to ensure those aircraft can operate safely, efficiently, predictably, and reliably within the infrastructure available. The aircraft are coming. More flights are coming. More passengers are coming.

The question is whether the airport system is prepared to handle them. Because the future success of Bangladesh's aviation sector may ultimately depend not on how many aircraft airlines can acquire, but on how effectively the nation manages the runway, apron, and operational capacity it already possesses.

Spread the word More from AviationView AllLatest NewsSee AllBangladesh remains lowest-ranked in APAC tourism development indexTourism20 minutes agoBangladesh's narrow window to win Japan's appetite for new destinationsTourism22 minutes agoAir India, Adani Airports launch online duty-free shoppingAirport Lounge27 minutes agoEtihad adds second daily Sydney flightAirlines and Routes29 minutes agoUnruly passengers in sky: growing threat to aviation safetyAviation31 minutes agoMousumi Mou signs deal as Ispahani Mirzapore Tea ambassadorCorporate Pulse38 minutes agoGentle Park celebrates 20 years with nationwide offerLife & Style39 minutes agoMTB joins BB's export diversification refinancing schemeBanking and Finance40 minutes agoPrime Bank, MHTC, Irving Aviation jointly ease medical travel to MalaysiaBanking and Finance43 minutes agoKOI Thé Bangladesh secures halal certificationRestaurantsabout 1 hour agoGerman café chain Barock opens new outlet in Gulshan-2Restaurantsabout 1 hour agoCox's Bazar airport begins trial operations at new international terminalAirports and Infrastructureabout 1 hour agoDhaka's aviation paradox: Can single runway support airline boom?Aviationabout 1 hour agoBangladesh, Korea discuss greater investment in AI, shipbuildingTelecom and Techabout 13 hours agoAir Astra fleet doubles to six with third brand-new ATR 72-600Fleet and Aircraftabout 13 hours agoBIHA delegation explores tourism opportunities in VietnamTourismabout 16 hours agoReport finds fresh details about Vietnam Airlines 787 takeoff overrunAirlines and Routesabout 17 hours agoRadisson Blu Dhaka hosting culinary festival marking Tourism DayHotelsabout 17 hours agoBangladesh seeks more flights to Türkiye, also from Chattogram, SylhetAviationabout 19 hours agoNepal's civil aviation authority split bill nears cabinet approvalAviationabout 19 hours agoAirbus A350F freighter completes maiden flightCargo and Logisticsabout 19 hours agoTokyo hits record 34 straight rainy daysVisa and Travel Updatesabout 19 hours agoDiplomats call for targeted tourism promotion to put Bangladesh on global mapTourismabout 20 hours agoCrowne Plaza Dhaka Airport wins World Travel Award 2026Awardsabout 22 hours agoGlobal air cargo demand rises 4.4pc in August: IATACargo and Logisticsabout 22 hours agoTourism, aviation, hospitality key areas for UK investment in BangladeshAviation Business about 22 hours agoMTB, Continental Hospital jointly offer health checkups to privilege customersBanking and Financeabout 23 hours agoBB expands int'l card access for foreign airline ticket purchaseAviation Business about 23 hours agoBangladesh seeks UK investment in tourism, help on air cargo restrictionsTourismSep 30, 2026EU Ambassador, Expat Minister discuss safe migration, labor law reformsNRB ConnectSep 29, 2026Kuakata Tourism Carnival 2026 to be held on October 23, 24TourismSep 29, 2026DHL Aviation appoints two sales directors for AsiaCargo and LogisticsSep 29, 2026Thai Airways cancels flights as baggage crisis strands passengersAirlines and RoutesSep 29, 2026First Emirates Boeing 777-9 rolls out of Everett factoryFleet and AircraftSep 29, 2026Sri Lanka named among world's 10 fastest-improving tourism economiesTourismSep 29, 2026Asia Pacific airlines' international traffic slips 0.6% in AugustAirlines and RoutesSep 29, 2026Biman to sign Airbus deal in October, latest Boeing jets to cost USD 2.7bAviationSep 29, 2026The Way Dhaka dubbed Leading Boutique Hotel for second consecutive yearAwardsSep 29, 2026Jhinuk family marks World Tourism Day with beach cleanup in Cox's BazarTourismSep 28, 2026No hidden agenda in Boeing deal: Humaiun KobirAviation Business Sep 28, 2026Malaysia-Bangladesh Tourism, Arts and Cultural Network launched in DhakaTourismSep 28, 2026Bangladesh, UAE discuss expanding jobs for skilled workers, aviation cooperationNRB ConnectSep 28, 2026Tourism Board holds views-exchange meeting with industry stakeholdersTourismSep 28, 2026World Tourism Day 2026: Peninsula Chittagong launches Chattogram's Digital ItineraryHotelsSep 28, 2026Bangladesh, Pakistan discuss strengthening connectivityTourismSep 28, 2026World Tourism Day celebrated in Sajek Valley for first timeTourismSep 28, 2026EBL signs two participation agreements with BBBanking and FinanceSep 28, 2026Boeing's Singapore Training Campus celebrates its 20th anniversaryInstitute/TrainingSep 28, 2026Singapore offers technology support for border, immigration securityTravel TechSep 27, 2026Airbus reveals date for A350F freighter's maiden flightCargo and LogisticsSep 27, 2026Most PopularSee AllThe Way Dhaka dubbed Leading Boutique Hotel for second consecutive yearAwardsSep 29, 2026Singapore offers technology support for border, immigration securityTravel TechSep 27, 2026Thai Airways waives date change fee for flood-hit travelersAirlines and RoutesSep 27, 2026MTB, Runner Motors jointly expand financing for commercial vehiclesBanking and FinanceSep 24, 2026Qatar Airways quietly retires Airbus A330 fleet, sends pilots to RwandAirFleet and AircraftSep 27, 2026US-Bangla ranks 4th among South Asia's top regional airlinesAirlines and RoutesSep 26, 202642 Bangladeshi students leave for Pakistan under scholarship programNRB ConnectSep 23, 2026Institute/TrainingSep 27, 2026Thai Airways cancels flights as baggage crisis strands passengersAirlines and RoutesSep 29, 2026Biman doubles down on Boeing, orders 11 more jetsFleet and AircraftSep 24, 2026ATR appoints new CEO, CFOFleet and AircraftSep 26, 2026Airlines prepare for winter capacity cuts as fuel costs riseAviation Business Sep 26, 2026Airbus reveals date for A350F freighter's maiden flightCargo and LogisticsSep 27, 2026DHL Express announces annual price adjustments for 2027 in BangladeshCargo and LogisticsSep 25, 2026Nepal's third international airport gets its first scheduled overseas flightAirlines and RoutesSep 24, 2026Boeing warns of 737 MAX software flaw in landing navigationFleet and AircraftSep 27, 2026Bangladesh to observe World Tourism Day with focus on AI, digital tourismTourismSep 26, 2026World Tourism Day 2026: Peninsula Chittagong launches Chattogram's Digital ItineraryHotelsSep 28, 2026Himalaya Airlines to add new route in China, resume anotherAirlines and RoutesSep 26, 2026Bangladesh, UAE discuss expanding jobs for skilled workers, aviation cooperationNRB ConnectSep 28, 2026Westin Dhaka launches kebab festival featuring global flavorsHotelsSep 24, 2026Turkish Airlines places its largest narrow-body order from BoeingFleet and AircraftSep 24, 2026Malaysia's first halal airline plans comeback focusing Hajj, UmrahAviationSep 24, 2026DHL Express, Singapore Airlines renew Boeing 777 freighter partnershipCargo and LogisticsSep 26, 2026Tourism Board holds views-exchange meeting with industry stakeholdersTourismSep 28, 2026Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan holds charity run for childrenHotelsSep 26, 2026Cox's Bazar airport to start domestic flights from new terminal on September 28Airports and InfrastructureSep 26, 2026Global airport passenger growth slows sharply in 2026: ACI WorldAirports and InfrastructureSep 26, 2026Europe visa seekers seek BMET clearance for 3 countriesNRB ConnectSep 24, 2026Bangladesh Tourism Board marks World Tourism Day with colorful rallyTourismSep 27, 2026Bangladesh seeks more flights to Türkiye, also from Chattogram, SylhetAviationabout 19 hours agoBiman to sign Airbus deal in October, latest Boeing jets to cost USD 2.7bAviationSep 29, 2026Malaysia Airlines boosts China presence as traffic climbs 27pcAirlines and RoutesSep 24, 2026Air Astra fleet doubles to six with third brand-new ATR 72-600Fleet and Aircraftabout 13 hours agoAirbus A350F freighter completes maiden flightCargo and Logisticsabout 19 hours agoUnited receives first GTF Advantage-powered A321XLRFleet and AircraftSep 27, 2026IATA urges wider cargo checks to curb hidden dangerous goodsCargo and LogisticsSep 27, 2026First Emirates Boeing 777-9 rolls out of Everett factoryFleet and AircraftSep 29, 2026No hidden agenda in Boeing deal: Humaiun KobirAviation Business Sep 28, 2026Emirates opens £10m luxury lounge at Manchester AirportAviationSep 27, 2026Boeing's Singapore Training Campus celebrates its 20th anniversaryInstitute/TrainingSep 28, 2026Malaysia Airlines renews materials management deal with BoeingMRO and EngineeringSep 24, 2026Prime Bank secures EUR 20m loan to expand MSME financingBanking and FinanceSep 26, 2026Russia strengthens small modular reactor production capabilityOthersSep 24, 2026EU Ambassador, Expat Minister discuss safe migration, labor law reformsNRB ConnectSep 29, 2026Diplomats call for targeted tourism promotion to put Bangladesh on global mapTourismabout 20 hours agoMalaysia-Bangladesh Tourism, Arts and Cultural Network launched in DhakaTourismSep 28, 2026Bangladesh, Pakistan discuss strengthening connectivityTourismSep 28, 2026Bangladesh seeks UK investment in tourism, help on air cargo restrictionsTourismSep 30, 2026DHL Aviation appoints two sales directors for AsiaCargo and LogisticsSep 29, 2026