West Palm Beach Luxury Home Sales Surge 43.9%, Fastest Growth Among Major U.S. Metros

Downtown West Palm Beach continues to attract luxury buyers, investors and new development as the market posts some of the strongest luxury home sales growth in the nation.

Palm Beach County also breaks its all-time record for $10 million-plus home sales as high-end demand and cash buyers reshape the market.

- Christie Di LemmeWEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The West Palm Beach metropolitan area is making national real estate headlines as luxury home sales surge and Palm Beach County breaks records at the highest end of the housing market.According to Redfin, luxury home sales in the West Palm Beach metropolitan area increased 43.9% year over year during the three months ending July 2026 - the fastest increase in the U.S. among the major metropolitan markets analyzed. Nationwide, luxury home sales increased just 5% during the same period.The median luxury home sale price in the West Palm Beach metro reached approximately $4.52 million, up 7.5% year over year, while pending luxury sales increased 20.1%.“West Palm Beach is no longer simply the city across the bridge from Palm Beach,” said Christie Di Lemme, Realtor based in West Palm Beach.“We are watching it become a major destination for luxury living, business, finance and investment. The numbers are now showing the rest of the country what those of us living and working here have been seeing firsthand.”Through August 2026, Palm Beach County recorded 170 residential sales above $10 million, already surpassing the previous full-year record of 169 sales set in 2025.Residential sales volume reached approximately $1.7 billion in August, up 19.5% year over year. Single-family sales accounted for approximately $1.4 billion, an increase of nearly 25%. At the same time, active residential inventory declined 20.1% year over year.“This is much bigger than one extraordinary multimillion-dollar sale,” Di Lemme said.“There is significant wealth actively purchasing real estate throughout the Palm Beaches, while available inventory has been declining.”Cash buyers also play an unusually large role in the West Palm Beach market. According to Redfin, 51.1% of West Palm Beach-area home purchases were completed in cash in March 2026, tying for the highest share among the 40 major U.S. metropolitan areas analyzed.The continued influx of businesses, executives, entrepreneurs, investors and high-net-worth residents has contributed to growing demand for West Palm Beach luxury real estate.“West Palm Beach is in the middle of an extraordinary transformation,” Di Lemme said.“For homeowners, buyers and investors, understanding how an individual property fits into this changing market has never been more important.”About Christie Di LemmeChristie Di Lemme is a Florida REALTORwith Florida Homes Realty & Mortgage serving buyers, sellers and investors throughout Palm Beach County and across Florida. Her approach combines strategic pricing, professional property presentation and extensive marketing designed to help properties stand out in competitive markets.

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West Palm Beach Luxury Home Sales Surge 43.9%, Fastest Growth Among Major U.S. Metros News Provided By Christie Di Lemme - Real Estate October 01, 2026, 04:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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