DTS Solution Reinforces Its Presence Among Kuwait's Leading Cybersecurity Companies At CYSEC Kuwait 2026

The DTS Solution team meeting security leaders at CYSEC Kuwait 2026, featuring HawkEye AI SOC and the Complyan compliance platform.

The DTS Solution Kuwait team at CYSEC Kuwait 2026.

The DTS Solution team welcoming visitors at CYSEC Kuwait 2026, with HawkEye and Complyan on show.

DTS Solution presented penetration testing, Managed SOC, CBK CORF readiness, SWIFT CSP assessment and AI security capabilities at CYSEC Kuwait

- Vahe Daghlian, CEO and Co-Founder, DTS SolutionKUWAIT CITY, KUWAIT, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DTS Solution, a GCC cybersecurity advisory, consulting and engineering firm with an established presence in Kuwait, exhibited at CYSEC Kuwait 2026 on 30 September at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Kuwait City. The event brought together government leaders, C-suite executives and cybersecurity specialists from financial services, energy, telecommunications, government and critical infrastructure, under the theme "Fortifying Kuwait's Digital Horizon: Secure. Evolve. Prosper."DTS Solution's participation reinforced its presence among Kuwait's leading cybersecurity companies and its continued investment in supporting banks, government entities, enterprises and critical infrastructure organizations across the country. Throughout the day, the firm's team met with organizations working through Kuwait's evolving compliance requirements and discussed how penetration testing, Managed SOC operations and AI security fit into a single resilience programme.Kuwait's cybersecurity market is growing quickly. MarketsandMarkets projects the sector to expand from approximately 998.6 million dollars in 2025 to 1.78 billion dollars by 2030, a compound annual growth rate of 12.2 percent. That growth is being driven by financial services digitization, national cloud and AI adoption, and new regulatory frameworks introduced across Kuwait's critical infrastructure sectors.What CYSEC Kuwait 2026 CoveredCYSEC Kuwait is a cybersecurity summit, held annually to bring together public and private sector leaders working on the country's digital resilience agenda. The 2026 edition focused on the intersection of AI adoption, regulatory compliance and operational resilience across Kuwait's financial services, energy, telecommunications and government sectors.Cybersecurity Services DTS Solution Presented in KuwaitAt its booth, DTS Solution showcased cybersecurity capabilities spanning penetration testing, red teaming, Managed SOC and XDR, incident response, GRC managed services, vCISO advisory, cyber resilience, CBK CORF readiness, SWIFT CSP assessment and AI security.DTS Solution provides penetration testing across applications, networks, cloud infrastructure and enterprise systems. Its offensive security practice also runs red, blue and purple team engagements to test whether an organization's security controls can withstand realistic attack techniques.For organizations that need continuous monitoring, HawkEye AI SOC provides 24/7 threat detection, investigation, threat hunting and incident response. The service combines cybersecurity operations expertise with AI-assisted detection and automation, helping security teams identify and respond to threats faster.AI security was a recurring topic of conversation at CYSEC Kuwait. Through S3CURE/AI, DTS Solution supports organizations with AI governance, generative AI and LLM security assessments, AI red teaming and infrastructure security. DTS Solution also holds ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification for its own Artificial Intelligence Management System, supporting its wider work around secure and responsible enterprise AI adoption.What CBK CORF Requires from Kuwait's Financial InstitutionsThe Central Bank of Kuwait's Cyber and Operational Resilience Framework, known as CBK CORF, was introduced in December 2025 to replace the Central Bank's 2020 Cybersecurity Framework. It is structured across 27 domains and 876 controls, spanning three baselines covering cyber resilience, operational resilience and third party risk management. It applies to Kuwaiti banks, foreign banks operating in Kuwait, exchange companies, finance companies, e-payment companies, credit information companies and open banking service providers, all of which are required to complete independent assessment against the framework.What SWIFT CSP Compliance Means for Kuwait BanksThe SWIFT Customer Security Programme, known as SWIFT CSP, requires banks connected to the SWIFT network to attest annually against a defined set of security controls under the Customer Security Controls Framework. Kuwait banks are currently working through the v2026 attestation cycle, with independent assessment required before self-attestation can be submitted to SWIFT.DTS Solution works directly with financial institutions in Kuwait on both requirements, connecting regulatory readiness with technical security testing, governance, incident response and continuous security operations. This gives organizations access to multiple cybersecurity disciplines through a single regional provider.Vahe Daghlian, CEO and Co-Founder of DTS Solution, reflecting on the event, said: "CYSEC Kuwait gave us the chance to have direct conversations with the organizations shaping Kuwait's next phase of growth. Kuwait is accelerating investment across digital services, cloud and AI, and cybersecurity programmes need to keep pace. Organizations need confidence that their controls can withstand a real attack, that their teams can respond effectively, and that new technologies can be adopted without introducing unmanaged risk."Rizwan Tanveer, Lead Consultant, Cybersecurity GRC at DTS Solution, added: "CBK CORF is a significantly larger control set than what banks and financial institutions in Kuwait worked with previously. What we heard repeatedly at CYSEC was the same question, in different words: how do we prove our controls actually hold up, not just that we have them documented. That is exactly where independent testing fits into both CORF and SWIFT CSP compliance."DTS Solution's Standing Among Kuwait's Leading Cybersecurity CompaniesFounded in 2011 and operating as part of Beyon Cyber, DTS Solution's CREST credentials for penetration testing and incident response, SOC 2 Type 1 report, ISO/IEC 42001 certification, local Kuwait City office and more than 800 clients across banking, government, energy and critical infrastructure are part of why the firm is regularly named among Kuwait's leading cybersecurity companies.Its participation at CYSEC Kuwait 2026 builds on that ongoing work across penetration testing, Managed SOC, CBK CORF, SWIFT CSP, GRC and AI security, and reflects its continued investment in a market moving toward the 1.78 billion dollar mark projected for 2030.About DTS SolutionDTS Solution is a GCC cybersecurity advisory, consulting and engineering firm founded in 2011 and operating as part of Beyon Cyber. The company provides penetration testing, offensive security, incident response, HawkEye AI SOC, GRC managed services, vCISO advisory, CBK CORF readiness, SWIFT CSP assessment, cyber resilience and AI security services. DTS Solution operates across the GCC with offices including Kuwait City, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Riyadh.Website:Media ContactDTS Solution...

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DTS Solution Reinforces Its Presence Among Kuwait's Leading Cybersecurity Companies at CYSEC Kuwait 2026 News Provided By DTS Solution October 01, 2026, 05:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Energy Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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