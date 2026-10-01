VIVOS Group Expands Global Presence With Launch Of Dubai Corporate Services Office

VIVOS expands to Dubai: new corporate services office opens in the UAE

Neelam Bhatia, Partner, Corporate Services & Advisory, VIVOS UAE

Shafran Ally, Partner, Corporate Services & Advisory, VIVOS UAE

VIVOS establishes a presence in Dubai, strengthening its global footprint and providing businesses with the expertise to establish, operate and grow in the UAE.

- Shafran Ally, Partner, VIVOS UAE

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- VIVOS, a global corporate services firm, announces the opening of its new office in Dubai, marking an important milestone in the company's international growth and establishing its presence in the United Arab Emirates.

Strategically positioned between East and West, the UAE continues to attract significant international business and investment, underpinned by a competitive tax environment, global connectivity and an evolving regulatory landscape. At the heart of this growth, Dubai serves as a gateway for businesses seeking to establish and expand across the Middle East and beyond.

From its Dubai base, VIVOS will provide an integrated suite of corporate services supporting clients throughout the lifecycle of their business, from jurisdiction and corporate structure selection to company formation, licensing, banking, visas, compliance, accounting and tax, and ongoing corporate governance.

Going beyond transactional support, VIVOS UAE combines on-the-ground regulatory knowledge and established relationships with government authorities with a partner-led approach that keeps senior expertise closely involved throughout each engagement. Its partners have collectively supported the incorporation of more than 500 companies in the UAE, bringing extensive local experience to entrepreneurs, growing businesses and multinational organisations alike.

The opening expands VIVOS' international footprint to four full-service markets across Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong and the UAE, bringing together local expertise and cross-jurisdictional capabilities to support businesses operating and growing internationally.

The Dubai office will be led by Neelam Bhatia and Shafran Ally, Partners - Corporate Services & Advisory. Together, they bring extensive experience in financial services, corporate structuring and company formation, along with in-depth knowledge of the UAE regulatory landscape.

Neelam Bhatia, Partner, Corporate Services & Advisory

With more than 20 years of experience across the UAE and GCC, Neelam Bhatia has held senior positions with institutions including Nomura, EFG Bank and Barclays Wealth, and brings extensive expertise across business establishment, corporate structuring and financial services.

“Establishing a business in the UAE is about more than completing formalities, it's about creating the right foundation for growth. Drawing on international financial services experience and deep knowledge of the UAE business landscape, we help clients make informed decisions, structure their businesses effectively, and navigate every stage of their expansion with confidence.”

- Neelam Bhatia, Partner, VIVOS UAE

Shafran Ally, Partner, Corporate Services & Advisory

Having spent more than 27 years in Dubai, Shafran Ally brings over a decade of professional experience across banking and corporate services, including eight years specialising in UAE company formation, licensing and corporate structuring across mainland and free zone jurisdictions.

“Building a successful business in the UAE starts with getting the foundations right. The choice of jurisdiction, licensing structure and compliance framework are not simply administrative decisions; they are strategic ones that can shape how a business operates and grows. Our role is to bring clarity to those decisions from the outset, giving our clients the confidence to establish, operate and grow successfully in the UAE.”

- Shafran Ally, Partner, VIVOS UAE

At the heart of VIVOS is a clear conviction: every entrepreneur should have the opportunity to thrive globally. With the opening of its Dubai office, VIVOS brings this ambition to the UAE, combining senior-level guidance, in-market expertise and international reach to transform the complexities of cross-border business into a clear and confident path forward.

“VIVOS is excited to expand our regional corporate services platform to the UAE - investing in the future of the UAE as a key global business and investment platform for entrepreneurs, investors and family offices.

“Our clients have long asked us to extend our support to the UAE, so today we are pleased to bring the full VIVOS service offering of personalised service, real expertise and end to end solutions to our clients new and old across the Emirates.”

- Ivan McAdam O'Connell, Group Managing Director, VIVOS Group

For businesses considering the UAE as their next market, VIVOS UAE offers a partner for every stage of the journey – from establishing the right foundations to navigating growth for the long term.

About VIVOS UAE

VIVOS UAE is a partner-led corporate and professional services firm specialising in company formation, licensing, visa services, regulatory compliance and corporate secretarial support. Part of the VIVOS Group, with a presence across Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, India and the UAE, the firm combines deep local expertise with the international capabilities of a growing global network.

Based in Dubai, VIVOS UAE supports entrepreneurs, investors, family offices, SMEs and international enterprises looking to establish, structure and grow their businesses in the UAE, providing senior-led guidance throughout every stage of their journey.

Shafran Ally

VIVOS UAE

+971 56 408 7384

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VIVOS Group Expands Global Presence with Launch of Dubai Corporate Services Office News Provided By VIVOS Pte. Ltd. October 01, 2026, 05:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Law, World & Regional



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