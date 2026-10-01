Lux Cruises Group Rebrands Emperor Cruises Legacy Halong As Emperor Cruises Legacy Fai Tsi Long

Bài Tu Long Bay

Dr. Pham Ha Founder and CEO LuxGroup

Effective October 1, 2026, the refurbished 10-suite vessel introduces a renewed focus on Bái Tử Long Bay, Vietnamese art and personalized cruising.

- Dr. Pham Ha Founder Lux Cruises Group

HANOI, HANOI, VIETNAM, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lux Cruises Group announces the rebranding of Emperor Cruises Legacy Halong as Emperor Cruises Legacy Fai Tsi Long, effective today. The announcement marks a new chapter for the refurbished boutique vessel, combining voyages into Bái Tử Long Bay with heritage-inspired accommodation, Vietnamese cultural storytelling and personalized service.

With just 10 suites, a standard configuration for approximately 20 guests and capacity for up to 30 with additional sleeping arrangements, the vessel offers an intimate setting for exploring northern Vietnam's Gulf of Tonkin. The renewed experience brings together private living spaces, attentive hospitality and greater freedom for guests to shape their time on board.

The rebranding accompanies new voyage programs and refurbishment, including two Classic Suites. It also gives the vessel a destination-focused identity that reflects its connection to Bái Tử Long Bay, adjacent to the better-known Halong Bay.

A New Identity Rooted in Place

According to Lux Cruises Group, the name Fai Tsi Long recalls an early name associated with the waters now known as Bái Tử Long Bay. Its adoption connects the vessel's identity more closely with the destination and the company's approach to heritage-inspired coastal cruising.

The change preserves the characteristics familiar to returning guests: a small number of suites, warm Vietnamese hospitality, personal attention and an emphasis on cultural discovery.

For Lux Cruises Group, the renewed vessel expresses its belief that“Luxury is Culture®.” The experience connects the landscape outside with the art, stories, cuisine and service encountered aboard, giving travelers opportunities to engage with Vietnam beyond its scenery.

Exploring the Quieter Waters of Bái Tử Long

Bái Tử Long Bay extends the limestone seascape of northeastern Vietnam into quieter waters, where karsts and islets create changing horizons across the Gulf of Tonkin. For travelers seeking a slower journey, the destination offers space to appreciate the landscape between excursions.

The bay's name is commonly translated as“the place where the dragon children descended,” connecting its geography with the dragon legends associated with the region.

As the vessel moves away from the harbor, limestone formations become the defining view. Panoramic windows, private balconies and shared spaces allow guests to observe the bay throughout the day, from the softer light of morning to the changing colors of late afternoon.

The renewed voyage concept places time in the destination at the center of the experience. Guests can participate in scheduled activities while retaining opportunities to rest, read, enjoy a meal or remain in their suites.

Ten Suites Designed Around Privacy

The accommodation comprises two Regal Suites, four State Suites, two Signature Suites and two newly refurbished Classic Suites. This limited inventory supports a more personal atmosphere in which the crew can respond to individual preferences.

Every suite features an en-suite bathroom, a private balcony and panoramic windows overlooking the bay. These spaces give guests a private setting for watching the scenery, reading or spending uninterrupted time together.

The King and Queen Royal Suites are the vessel's largest accommodations, each measuring approximately 70 square meters. Their layouts combine a bedroom, private living area, generous bathroom and balcony, with full-length windows framing the surrounding seascape.

The small guest complement also shapes life in shared areas. Meals and conversations take place in an intimate setting, while the crew has time to learn guests' dietary requirements, preferred drinks and desired pace of travel.

Vietnamese Art and Royal Heritage

Vietnamese culture is an integral part of the onboard experience. Artworks by Vietnamese artist Phạm Lực provide a starting point for stories about the country's people, traditions and cultural identity.

Encountered during leisure time, the works invite guests to look more closely, ask questions and consider the relationship between artistic expression and everyday life in Vietnam. Cultural interpretation adds context to the collection and connects the experience aboard with the destination beyond the ship.

The vessel's royal inspiration provides another narrative thread. Its accommodation and atmosphere evoke Vietnam's royal past, creating a setting in which historical references and contemporary Vietnamese hospitality meet.

Together, these elements give the cruise a cultural dimension that extends beyond sightseeing. The landscape remains central, while art and storytelling offer additional ways to understand and remember the journey.

Personal Service and Flexible Dining

Personalized hospitality is supported by attentive crew service and butler assistance. Guests can communicate their preferences for meals, activities and private arrangements, allowing the team to adapt the experience within the vessel's operating schedule.

Private dining can be arranged in the suite upon request. Breakfast beside panoramic windows, afternoon tea on the balcony or a dinner served in privacy allows guests to enjoy the bay from their own accommodation.

Dining flexibility is part of the renewed approach. Guests may discuss preferred times and settings with the crew, with arrangements coordinated around service availability and voyage conditions.

The same attention extends to leisure time. Some travelers may choose a fuller program of exploration; others may prefer a quiet morning or an afternoon spent watching the islands pass.

The option to do nothing is an intentional part of the experience. Guests can remain in their suites, enjoy the view and spend time without filling every hour with an activity.

A Fresh Chapter for Boutique Cruising

The rebranding positions Emperor Cruises Legacy Fai Tsi Long for couples, culturally curious travelers and guests seeking a more private experience of northern Vietnam.

Its combination of 10 suites, refurbished accommodation, Vietnamese art and voyages into Bái Tử Long Bay gives travel partners a clear proposition: a small-scale cruise centered on privacy, cultural connection and an unhurried pace.

Information about suite categories, voyage programs and booking arrangements is available through Emperor Cruises and its travel partners.

Lux Cruises Group is part of LuxGroup®, a Vietnamese hospitality and travel group. Its cruise portfolio includes Emperor Cruises, Heritage Cruises and Amiral Cruises.

Pham Manh Ha

LuxGroup

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

YouTube

Emperor Cruises Legacy Bai Tu Long Bay

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Lux Cruises Group Rebrands Emperor Cruises Legacy Halong as Emperor Cruises Legacy Fai Tsi Long News Provided By LuxGroup October 01, 2026, 05:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.