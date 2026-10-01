Raj Administration Agrees To Beniwal's Demands After Massive Protest In Sri Ganganagar

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 1 (IANS) The Sri Ganganagar administration in Rajasthan has agreed to explore alternative locations for a proposed solid waste management plant following a massive protest led by Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) supremo and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal.

Beniwal led a massive protest at the Ganeshgarh toll plaza on NH-62 against the proposed waste-disposal plant in Narsinghpura, Sri Ganganagar, on Wednesday-Thursday night. The agitation brought traffic on the highway to a standstill for nearly an hour and a half, while more than 500 police personnel were deployed at the site.

Following several rounds of talks between Beniwal and senior administrative officials, the administration sought 45 days to constitute a committee, examine the proposal and explore alternative locations for the plant.

Beniwal called off the sit-in after receiving the assurance in writing.

The dispute over the proposed waste disposal plant in Sri Ganganagar district intensified late Wednesday night following a Mahapanchayat (grand public meeting) in the area. The plant is proposed to be established in the Narsinghpura Barani area.

Villagers have been opposing the project, citing concerns about potential environmental pollution and its impact on the surrounding area. Led by Beniwal, thousands of villagers and supporters began an indefinite sit-in at the Ganeshgarh toll plaza on National Highway 62.

The protest disrupted traffic on the key route, with long queues of vehicles reportedly forming on the highway for around 90 minutes. Beniwal also shared updates from the protest on X and criticised the state government and local administration over the proposed plant.

As the highway blockade continued, police and administrative officials reached the site to manage the situation and facilitate talks.

More than 500 police personnel were deployed in the area to maintain law and order. Senior district officials held several rounds of discussions with Beniwal. Protesters maintained that the proposed plant should not be established in Narsinghpura, citing concerns over its possible environmental impact. Beniwal said the protest would continue until the administration provided a concrete assurance on the issue.

After several hours of discussions, the administration sought one and a half months, or 45 days, to examine the matter and explore alternative options for the proposed waste plant. According to the assurance given during the talks, a committee will be constituted to look into the issue, with representatives from the affected village expected to be included. Following the written assurance, Beniwal announced the withdrawal of the sit-in at the toll plaza.

However, protesters warned that if a decision to relocate the proposed plant is not made within the 45-day-period, the agitation could be resumed and intensified.