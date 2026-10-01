Anne Hathaway Says During Her Pregnancy She Could 'Smell Time'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) America's sweetheart Anne Hathaway opened up about her pregnancy symptoms, revealing that her“craziest sense of smell” had her experiencing scents so intensely that she felt she could“smell time”.

Hathaway made an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' and spoke about being pregnant during the release of“The Devil Wears Prada 2”.

While taking the chair during the show, Anne said:“It takes a minute to get used to chairs. So, thank you. Everything's fine. You all just got so concerned.”

To which, Fallon quipped: We will all take you to the hospital right now if we're ready to go. You're ready. Our bags are packed. We're ready. We're ready to take care of you. Come on. You're America's sweetheart.”

Anne said that she found out she was pregnant“like, two and a half weeks before the Devil Wears Prada press tour kicked off.”

“And I was just like, how is that going to work?” said the actress.

Revealing the symptom, she said:“You know, my main symptom during my first pregnancy was fatigue, and that didn't happen this time. This time, my main symptom was, well, acne. But I had, like, the craziest sense of smell.”

She added:“The thing about pregnancy smell is you smell time.”

Anne revealed that she cold smell the summer of 80s.

“So you don't just smell this summer. You smell all of them. A couple other summers. I went back to the 80s. Yeah, wow. You went back in time. There were many strikes there. No, and so, you know, on a press tour, it's amazing. It's like this Goodfellas experience.”

She added:“You're going in and out of, like, hotels and the back ways, but you pass so many garbage bins, and you go through so many kitchens, and then you go into elevators, and you smell every single room service order. The perfume was really intense.”

Anne then revealed her hilarious goals during her pregnancy.

“So first trimester, my goal was to not, like, dry heave in public. And now third trimester, my goal is to not waddle in public. So I feel like that's a good thing,” said the actress.