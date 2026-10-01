Kiren Rijiju, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Pralhad Joshi Participate In 'Swachhata Hi Seva' Campaign

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Pralhad Joshi, and several other leaders on Thursday participated in various cleanliness drives under the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign, calling for renewed efforts to strengthen the movement across the country.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju visited Navyug School in New Delhi and participated in the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' programme.

Speaking to reporters, Rijiju said it had been almost 12 years since the launch of the Swachh Bharat Mission and that efforts were being made to further strengthen the campaign.

"It has been almost twelve years since the Swachh Bharat Mission was launched. When the Prime Minister announced it from the Red Fort, various programmes related to the Swachh Bharat Mission were organised across the country. Now, we are trying to further strengthen the campaign in a renewed manner," Rijiju said.

Referring to his visit to Navyug School, which comes under the NDMC, he said he was impressed by the awareness among students about cleanliness.

A 'shramdaan' drive was also organised at Safdarjung Tomb under the Swachhata Hi Seva 2026 campaign, in which Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal participated.

Meghwal said the two departments under the Ministry of Law and Justice had undertaken the cleanliness drive at the historic site as part of the campaign.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi also visited Gargi College of Delhi University, where he participated in the cleanliness programme. He swept the college premises and planted a sapling under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign. Joshi also interacted with students during his visit.

Under the leadership of Delhi BJP president and Union Minister Harsh Malhotra, cleanliness drives were organised at around 2,500 locations across the national capital.

As part of the campaign, a cleanliness drive was also conducted near Raja Ram Kohli Marg and Sai Bhawan in Geeta Colony in East Delhi.

Union Minister C.R. Patil stressed that cleanliness should be made a daily practice rather than an occasional activity.

"Cleanliness should not be something that we do only occasionally. We have to maintain cleanliness every day, just as we clean our homes every day. We should not expect others to clean up after us when we are the ones creating the mess. Instead, we should avoid littering and dispose of the waste generated by us at the appropriate place," Patil said.

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called upon people across the country to participate in the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan for nearly 30 days, from October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, to October 31, the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Reddy urged people across the country to participate in the campaign and contribute to the cleanliness drive.

Meanwhile, a cleanliness drive was also organised in the R.K. Puram Assembly constituency as part of the National Disaster Response Force's (NDRF) 'One Day, One Hour, Together' campaign.

NDRF Director General Piyush Anand said the campaign brought together officials, civic workers, public representatives and students.

"We are all conducting this campaign together. The MCD Deputy Director is also with us, along with the MLA from this area, MCD health workers, children and directors as well," Anand said.

He added that the initiative reflected the holistic approach to governance envisioned by the Prime Minister.

Delhi Minister Ashish Sood also participated in a cleanliness drive at Jeevan Park in the Janakpuri Assembly constituency.

Speaking to IANS, Ashish Sood said, "From October 1 to October 17, a major cleanliness campaign is being conducted in Delhi by the Delhi government and all agencies associated with the Delhi government. Today, all elected representatives have come out to contribute through shramdaan. Tomorrow, all MLAs and ministers will launch this campaign across Delhi's 12 zones along with the youth of Delhi."