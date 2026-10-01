PM Modi Speaks To Capt Smit Machchhar's Family Lauds His Bravery, Assures Assistance

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke with the family members of Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot of flydubai flight FZ1073, who was injured after helping avert a major in-flight crisis, and lauded his bravery, people familiar with the matter said.

"PM Modi has spoken to the wife and parents of Captain Smit Machchhar. PM applauded the bravery of Captain Smit, who saved hundreds of lives," sources said.

The Prime Minister also stressed that Indian missions are providing all possible assistance to the pilot, who is currently admitted to a hospital in Tabuk city in northwest Saudi Arabia and is receiving necessary medical treatment.

Earlier, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said it was awaiting a detailed update on the pilot's health and was in touch with his family.

The mission assured them it would extend all possible assistance in coordination with Saudi authorities.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, PM Modi took to X and hailed Captain Smit Machchhar, calling him a "hero" who showed "immense courage" and "unwavering resolve" to save the lives of those on board.

The pilot was attacked during a flight but continued to act to safeguard passengers and crew, which led to the aircraft being diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Captain Smit Machchhar is a HERO. In the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, he showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others. His valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy."

"India is proud of Captain Machchhar," he added.

The Prime Minister prayed for the pilot's "speedy recovery, renewed strength and good health".

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also praised Captain Machchhar for his "extraordinary bravery" in preventing what he described as a potential mid-air catastrophe after the pilot was allegedly attacked during a flight but continued to act to safeguard passengers and crew.

In a statement posted by the Office of the Israeli Prime Minister on social media platform X, Netanyahu said Captain Machchhar displayed exceptional courage despite being seriously injured.

"My salute to the Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his extraordinary bravery," Netanyahu said.

According to the Israeli Prime Minister, Captain Machchhar was stabbed and seriously wounded during the incident. However, he fought back, resisted the attacker, opened the cockpit door and enabled passengers and crew members to overpower the assailant.

Netanyahu said the pilot's actions prevented what could have become a major aviation disaster.

"He saved the lives of 174 people, including Israeli citizens and other nationals," the Israeli Prime Minister stated.

Expressing concern for the injured pilot, Netanyahu wished him a "speedy and full recovery" and described him as "a true hero".