Fahad Khan Highlights Practical Energy Storage Applications And Their Role In Supporting Saudi Arabia's Critical Sectors

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The SunRise Arabia Clean Energy Conference 2026, jointly organized by PV Magazine and Solarabic and recently concluded in Riyadh, highlighted the growing role of energy storage solutions in supporting Saudi Arabia's economic, industrial, and digital sectors. As part of the conference, a panel discussion explored the practical applications of energy storage technologies and opportunities to deploy them across a range of sectors, featuring the General Manager of Development at Desert Technologies Fahad Khan.

Khan participated in the session titled“Energy Storage Applications: Supporting Agriculture, Data Centers, Industry and Off-Grid Applications,” moderated by Mohammad Atif from DNV. He participated alongside General Manager of Emerge Michel Abi Saab, and Steve Lemoine, Chief Executive Officer for the Middle East at Dalkia, an EDF Group company.

The session examined how energy storage solutions can be deployed across diverse sectors, from agriculture and industrial operations to data centers and off-grid applications. Discussions focused on the role of energy storage technologies in enhancing the reliability of power supplies and supporting the broader adoption of renewable energy sources. The panel also highlighted the practical applications of energy storage technologies and their importance in strengthening electricity supply reliability and operational resilience. Speakers discussed the opportunities these solutions present for sectors that require high levels of power continuity, particularly as reliance on renewable energy grows and digital infrastructure continues to expand.

The discussions underscored the importance of developing an integrated energy ecosystem that combines clean power generation, energy storage, and efficient energy management. This approach can enable greater utilization of renewable energy resources while supporting the development of more sustainable and reliable infrastructure across a wide range of sectors.

Commenting on the discussion, Fahad Khan, General Manager of Development at Desert Technologies, said:“The development of energy storage solutions represents an important pillar in strengthening the reliability of the energy system and supporting the expansion of renewable energy adoption in Saudi Arabia. At Desert Technologies, we are exploring and deploying advanced storage technologies that can address the diverse requirements of critical sectors.”

He added that Desert Technologies' participation in the session reflects the company's focus on developing practical, deployable solutions across multiple sectors, noting that energy requirements vary according to the nature of each sector and the location in which the solution is deployed. This, he said, calls for flexible and reliable solutions capable of supporting operational continuity. Adding:“We view energy storage as a fundamental component of the future energy system, rather than simply a supporting technology for renewable power generation. With this perspective, Desert Technologies is developing technology partnerships that enable us to explore advanced solutions and assess their ability to address the actual needs of the Saudi market, particularly in sectors that require high levels of reliability and flexibility in their energy supply.”

Khan also highlighted the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) recently signed by Desert Technologies with EnerVenue, a company specializing in energy storage technologies. He noted that the agreement represents one of the company's steps in this direction, with the collaboration focused on exploring applications of EnerVenue's Aqueous Metal Cell technology and its potential to provide energy storage solutions for a range of use cases.

The SunRise Arabia Clean Energy Conference 2026 highlighted the transformation taking place across Saudi Arabia's energy sector, with particular emphasis on the role of solar power and energy storage in developing sustainable and reliable infrastructure. The conference also addressed the growing energy requirements of the data center sector, which is experiencing rapid expansion.

Fahad Khan brings nearly 20 years of international experience in the energy sector, with specialized expertise in energy strategy, sustainability, and the energy transition. His professional focus centers on translating technical insights and market intelligence into practical strategies and solutions that create sustainable long-term value.