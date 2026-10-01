Aliexpress Plans To Test New VIP Program

Chinese e-commerce platform AliExpress, owned by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., is testing a new VIP membership program called Elite, The Information reported on Wednesday.

According to a person familiar with the matter, the program does not require customers to pay a membership fee. However, it is invitation-only and currently available to users who have spent more than $800 on AliExpress over the course of a year.

Members of the Elite program could receive an additional 5% discount on a wide range of products, 24/7 access to customer support and easier, more convenient returns. The program is currently being tested in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain and Australia.

According to the report, AliExpress plans to expand the program to additional European countries and South Korea next month. The company reportedly expects to attract around 1 million Elite members by the end of 2026.

The move comes as major e-commerce platforms increasingly use loyalty programs to encourage customers to shop more frequently and spend more on their platforms. Instead of charging a traditional subscription fee, AliExpress appears to be targeting its most active shoppers by offering exclusive benefits based on their spending.

Interestingly, an annual spending threshold of $800 means that Elite is aimed primarily at frequent online shoppers rather than occasional buyers. If the program proves successful, it could become an important tool for AliExpress as it competes for loyal customers in international markets.