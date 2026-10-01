Ukraine Urges OSCE States To Restrict Russian Diplomatic And 'Cultural' Infrastructure In Europe

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Rostyslav Palahusynets, Deputy Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the International Organizations in Vienna, said this during a meeting of the OSCE Forum for Security Cooperation, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Restricting Russian diplomatic and so-called cultural infrastructure used for espionage and subversive activities would also reduce Moscow's ability to conduct hostile activities in Europe," the Ukrainian diplomat said.

He stressed that Russia's war is directed against Ukraine, but Moscow's coercion, destabilization and intimidation are aimed at Europe as a whole.

Palahusynets said that during the high-level week of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, the issues of upholding the UN Charter, sovereignty and territorial integrity once again took center stage on the international agenda. At the same time, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, instead of responding to calls for a just and lasting peace, used the UN General Assembly podium to threaten Europe with war and repeat Russian narratives about the aggression against Ukraine.

Humanitarian catastrophe in occupied Oleshky: Ukraine calls for urgent discussion at OSCE

"This rhetoric cannot be dismissed as ordinary propaganda. It follows recent threats by President Putin and is accompanied by Russian hybrid operations against EU and NATO member states, including airspace violations, sabotage, cyberattacks and information interference," the diplomat said.

He stressed that the Kremlin views concessions as weakness and compromise as an invitation to step up pressure.

"The proper response is unity and determination: stronger support for Ukraine, coordinated sanctions, the international isolation of the aggressor and deeper defense cooperation," Palahusynets said.

He also called on partners to strengthen Ukraine's air and missile defense, provide air defense ammunition in a timely manner, coordinate sanctions and effectively use frozen Russian assets.

"The European ballistic missile defense initiative, the timely supply of air defense ammunition, coordinated sanctions and the effective use of frozen Russian assets are not only support for Ukraine. This is a strategic step toward the security of the entire OSCE area," the diplomat said.

As reported, Germany will take a number of measures in response to an act of sabotage at Leipzig Airport, which German intelligence services have attributed to Russia. In particular, the Russian Consulate General in Bonn will be closed, while the agreement on the "Russian House" in Berlin will be terminated.