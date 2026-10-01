Gastronomy Helps Convey Important Messages About Ukraine To The World Gastro United Founder

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Restaurateur and chef Andriy Magaletskiy, President of the Association of Culinary Professionals of Ukraine and founder of Gastro United, said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

"Gastronomy is a very effective tool of public diplomacy. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has a public diplomacy department, and we cooperate effectively with it," Magaletskiy said.

According to him, gastronomy and the emotions it evokes can sometimes make it much easier to convey messages important to Ukraine to foreign audiences, including explaining why the country needs assistance and why it must stand strong.

He noted that Ukrainian chefs are seeking to change the established perception of Ukrainian cuisine abroad by presenting it as modern, diverse and refined.

"It is important for us to convey to people that Ukrainian cuisine is not about sharovarshchyna. And it is not just salo, borshch and varenyky. We try to show that Ukrainian cuisine is refined, modern and very delicious," Magaletskiy said.

According to him, promoting Ukrainian cuisine in this way also helps strengthen Ukraine's position in the European gastronomic space. In the long term, it is important for foreigners to travel to Ukraine not only for its historical and cultural landmarks but also for gastronomic experiences, just as they travel to other European countries and cities where cuisine is an important part of their tourist appeal.

"I want Ukraine to be seen as part of Europe's cultural family and its gastronomic family. We have this hospitality gene: welcoming guests, offering them food, treating them, entertaining them, celebrating. It is part of our culture, and it is very interesting and vibrant," the chef said.