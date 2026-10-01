Gentle Park Celebrates 20 Years With Nationwide Offer

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Bangladeshi fashion retailer Gentle Park is marking its 20th anniversary with a promotional campaign that gives customers 20 percent off regular-priced merchandise and free delivery on online orders.

The fashion brand, established in 2006, has spent two decades developing a product range covering men's, women's and children's clothing. Its online platform currently offers items including shirts, polo shirts, pants, fatua, panjabi and other apparel.

The anniversary campaign is intended to mark the company's two-decade presence in Bangladesh's fashion market while giving customers an opportunity to purchase products at reduced prices.

Gentle Park CEO Mohammad Zubayed-ul Islam thanked customers for their continued support of the brand. He said the company would continue focusing on quality, comfort and affordability as it moves into its next phase.

The brand has expanded its offerings over the years to serve different age groups and clothing preferences, with both physical retail operations and an online sales channel.

The anniversary promotion also highlights the growing role of e-commerce in the local fashion sector, with free delivery included for online purchases during the campaign.

Gentle Park said the initiative reflects its appreciation for customers who have supported the brand since its launch.