Mousumi Mou Signs Deal As Ispahani Mirzapore Tea Ambassador

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Actress and model Mousumi Mou has been appointed brand ambassador for Ispahani Mirzapore Tea under a two-year agreement with Ispahani Tea Limited.

As part of the partnership, Mou will appear in promotional campaigns and other brand activities for the tea brand, according to a company statement.

She will also take on a presenting role for the seventh season of Ispahani Mirzapore Banglabid, a reality program focused on the Bangla language and its connection to literature and culture.

The competition covers areas including Bangla grammar, literature and language, with organizers saying the program is intended to encourage younger participants to develop their knowledge and use of Bangla.

Mou said she was pleased to work with Ispahani Mirzapore Tea and looked forward to collaborating with the brand during the agreement's two-year term. She also highlighted her involvement with Banglabid as a particularly meaningful part of the partnership.

Ispahani Tea Limited said Mou's public profile would support its communication and promotional activities.