DRIVING GROWTH THROUGH ADHESIVE SYSTEMS, INNOVATION, AND DIGITAL MARKET LEADERSHIP

Today, Sika is hosting an investor day at its largest adhesive factory, located in Duedingen, Switzerland. The day features presentations from Sika's management team, outlining key group-wide initiatives for growth, with a focus on adhesives. The event will provide updates on Sika's Fast Forward program, the acquisition of Akkim, and Sika's innovation and go-to-market strategies. CEO Thomas Hasler will address Sika's commitment to delivering strong and sustainable growth, driven by targeted investments in growth segments and innovation.

Thomas Hasler, Chief Executive Officer:“Adhesives and sealants represent a key competitive strength for Sika and offer attractive opportunities for further growth. We are ideally positioned to gain additional market share in this sector. Moreover, the acquisition of Akkim has created a highly scalable platform that allows us to further accelerate our growth trajectory and double Akkim's sales within five years. At the same time, our strong innovation pipeline enables us to deliver sustainable, high-performance solutions that create significant value for our customers.”

At the Investor Day, Sika is providing a deep dive into one of its five core technologies: Adhesive Systems. This technology is used across most of Sika's eight Target Markets. Adhesive technologies continue to be a major growth driver in both the construction industry and across wider industrial applications.

Members of Group Management are also providing an in-depth update on the Fast Forward program, Sika's digital transformation plans and how these are designed to accelerate Sika's profitable market share growth across the industry. Fast Forward remains on track to deliver CHF 80 million in benefits in 2026 and will drive a profit uplift of CHF 150 to CHF 200 million through to 2028. Today's event includes updates on the progress made to date and provides insights on the innovation, channel penetration, and go-to-market strategies that are driving Fast Forward's achievements.

An exclusive tour of Sika's Duedingen manufacturing site offers an inside look at the production of high-performance adhesives and sealants, showcasing advanced manufacturing technologies, operational excellence, and commitment to innovation.

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a globally leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 103 countries around the world, produces in over 400 factories, and develops innovative technologies for customers worldwide. In doing so, it plays a crucial role in enabling the transformation of the construction and transportation industries toward greater environmental compatibility. In 2025, Sika's 33,700 employees generated annual sales of CHF 11.20 billion.

CONTACT

Dominik Slappnig

Corporate Communications and

Investor Relations

+41 58 436 68 21

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The media release can be downloaded from the following link:

Media Release