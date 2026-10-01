WTW Confirms Change In Ownership Of Al-Futtaim Willis

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Regulatory approvals from the Central Bank of the UAE (United Arab Emirates) and the Central Bank of Bahrain complete the change in ownership of Al Futtaim Willis. Complements broader regional expansion underway with growing presence in UAE and Saudi Arabia. DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today confirmed regulatory approval for a change in the ownership of its longstanding joint venture, UAE-based Al-Futtaim Willis (AFW). Following Al-Futtaim's sale of its 51% stake in the joint venture, WTW will assume full control of the AFW business. Pamela Thomson-Hall, Head of International at WTW, said:“WTW's investment strategy remains acutely focused on optimizing the company's portfolio globally and pursuing scaled and high-growth broking businesses. This investment will enable us to wholly manage our businesses in Dubai and Bahrain going forward. It further strengthens our strategy and enables us to provide clients in the UAE and wider region with better access to our specialist expertise and global placement capabilities. It also enhances our ability to serve our global benefit management clients through a more consistent delivery approach.” Head of WTW CEEMEA, Eleni Lykoudi, commented:“This change in ownership structure complements WTW's recent investments in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where the company recently established insurance and reinsurance broking entities. The integration of AFW will allow our local, regional, and global clients to access WTW's entire portfolio, enhancing our value proposition in the market. All of this speaks to WTW's commitment to invest in the Middle East and our enhanced client service offering in the region.” About WTW At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance. Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success-and provide perspective that moves you. Learn more at

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