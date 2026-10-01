MENAFN - EIN Presswire) JEDMED, a 100% employee-owned medical equipment company announces the acquisition of Oak Tree Group, a manufacturer of headbands for medical devices.

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- JEDMED Announces Acquisition of Oak Tree Group LLC, Expanding Manufacturing Capabilities and Opportunities for OEM PartnersST. LOUIS, MO - October 4, 2026 - JEDMED, a 100% employee-owned medical equipment company serving the healthcare community since 1978, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Oak Tree Group, a manufacturer specializing in customizable headband solutions for medical devices and other head-worn applications.The acquisition represents an exciting new chapter for both companies and brings together Oak Tree Group's specialized manufacturing experience and longstanding OEM relationships with JEDMED's broader resources, infrastructure, and commitment to product quality and customer support.“We are extremely excited to welcome Oak Tree Group and its customers and partners to JEDMED,” said JEDMED President and CEO, Chris Swift.“Oak Tree has built strong relationships by providing high-quality, customizable products and working closely with its partners to solve their unique needs. We look forward to building on that foundation while bringing additional resources and capabilities that will allow Oak Tree Group to grow and better serve both existing and new partners.”Oak Tree Group specializes in developing and manufacturing headbands for applications including medical and dental headlights, ophthalmoscopes, loupes, head-mounted cameras, virtual reality systems and other head-worn equipment. Its products include single- and double-ratchet headbands, fabric headbands, padding systems, accessories and customized attachment solutions.Expanding What Oak Tree Group Can OfferA key focus of the acquisition will be expanding Oak Tree Group's capabilities while maintaining the quality, customization and personal service its partners have come to expect.Through JEDMED, Oak Tree Group will gain access to additional resources and capabilities that can support engineering, product development, prototyping, customization, 3D printing, laser engraving, warehousing and expedited shipping. The goal is to create more opportunities to collaborate with OEM partners-from adapting existing headband designs to helping develop solutions for entirely new applications.The acquisition also brings together two organizations with a shared emphasis on long-term customer relationships. JEDMED has provided medical equipment, surgical instruments and technology to healthcare professionals since 1978 and operates as a 100% employee-owned company, giving its employee-owners a direct stake in customer satisfaction.New Resources. New Opportunities. Same Commitment.For Oak Tree Group's existing customers, the acquisition is intended to strengthen what is already working. Customers can continue to expect the product quality, responsiveness and collaborative approach they have relied on, now supported by the expanded resources of JEDMED.For JEDMED, the acquisition creates an opportunity to establish new relationships with Oak Tree Group's OEM partners while expanding the range of manufacturing and customization solutions available across both organizations.“We see tremendous potential in what we can accomplish together,” added JEDMED VP of Operations, Dan Wyatt.“Our goal is not simply to continue what Oak Tree Group has built, but to invest in it. We want to give our partners more capabilities, more resources and more opportunities to bring new ideas to life.”About JEDMEDFounded in 1978 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, JEDMED is a 100% employee-owned company providing medical equipment, surgical instruments and technology to healthcare professionals. JEDMED is committed to delivering high-quality products, service and customer support while providing customers with a comprehensive source for their equipment needs.Learn more about JEDMEDAbout Oak Tree GroupOak Tree Group specializes in customizable headband solutions for medical devices, dental equipment, virtual reality systems and other head-worn applications. Its product offerings include adjustable nylon and fabric headbands, padding, accessories, replacement systems and custom configurations designed around OEM requirements.Learn more about Oak Tree GroupContactJimmy LangeJEDMED / Oak Tree Group314-675-5114...

Jimmy Lange

JEDMED

+1 314-675-5114

...

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JEDMED Announces Acquisition of Oak Tree Group LLC News Provided By JEDMED October 01, 2026, 04:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing



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