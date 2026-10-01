Livetakeoff Brings Aircraft Detailing Into Portside's Horizon And Tripassist

Portside TripAssist Detailing Request

Flight departments can request detailing, communicate with LiveTakeoff and track service status within their existing Portside workflow.

- Rob Ortiz, President of LiveTakeoffFORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LiveTakeoff today announced that flight departments can now request and manage its aircraft detailing services through Portside's Horizon and TripAssist. Customers can view pricing, submit requests, exchange messages and photos, and track service status within their existing Portside workflow, while LiveTakeoff coordinates the detailing teams performing the work.Arranging aircraft detailing at a new destination can involve finding a local provider, confirming availability, sharing aircraft and schedule information, and following up on progress. The integration connects those requests with LiveTakeoff's service network, giving flight departments a familiar place to manage aircraft detailing across locations.“Our 24/7 concierge team handles the coordination behind aircraft detailing, giving flight departments one point of contact and one less thing to worry about,” said Rob Ortiz, President of LiveTakeoff.“We coordinate directly with fixed-base operators (FBOs) to meet local requirements and keep customers informed of additional FBO charges, including their after-hours fees. This integration brings that support into the Portside systems they already use.”Requests provide LiveTakeoff with the aircraft, airport, arrival and departure information needed to coordinate service. Customers can add instructions and photos, keep communications tied to the request, and follow its status. Before-and-after photo documentation is available where applicable.LiveTakeoff coordinates services through its internal teams and qualified external partners, providing nationwide coverage throughout the United States and service at select airports in Latin America and Western Europe. External providers are evaluated for appropriate insurance coverage, aircraft-care products and chemicals, and adherence to LiveTakeoff's service standards and procedures.“Connected flight operations are built by removing the small breaks between one task and the next,” said Brandon Holden, CEO of Portside.“This integration closes one of those gaps by bringing aircraft care from LiveTakeoff into Horizon and TripAssist, where the trip information already lives. Customers gain a simpler process, clearer visibility and less manual work for their teams.”The integration is in production and available to Horizon and TripAssist customers upon request. Customers should contact their Portside representative for activation. Information about LiveTakeoff's aircraft detailing services is available at .About LiveTakeoffLiveTakeoff combines aviation services technology with aircraft detailing coordination, connecting aircraft operators with internal service teams and qualified external partners. Its platform supports pricing, scheduling, communication, status tracking and photo documentation, helping flight departments manage aircraft detailing across multiple locations. For more information, visit .About PortsidePortside provides software solutions for the global aviation industry, supporting business and corporate aviation, government operators, commercial airlines, and aircraft leasing and finance organizations. For more information, visit .Portside Media Contact...

Rob Ortiz

LiveTakeoff

+1 855-500-0538

email us here

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LiveTakeoff Brings Aircraft Detailing Into Portside's Horizon and TripAssist News Provided By Live Takeoff LLC October 01, 2026, 04:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry



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