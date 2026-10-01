Manualfig Presents An AI-Native Workflow For Product Manual Illustrations

ManualFig demonstration asset comparing a hardware photo with a labeled technical illustration. Illustrative example, not an engineering specification.

ManualFig demonstration asset showing a desk-leg bracket and an assembly illustration with numbered part callouts.

ManualFig workspace entry screen showing reference-image input, illustration tasks, and image or SVG mode. Screenshot used in the product demonstration video.

Reference-based generation, conversational revisions and SVG output support illustrations for assembly, installation and technical documentation.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ManualFig presents an AI-native illustration workflow for product teams, technical writers and manufacturers preparing assembly guides, installation instructions and product manuals. The platform brings reference-based illustration, natural-language revisions and vector output into a browser workspace, helping users develop visual explanations from product images and written instructions.

Product documentation often starts with material that is not ready for a manual: a photograph, a screenshot from a CAD application, a parts reference or a written sequence of actions. ManualFig accepts image references and text instructions as the starting point for an illustration. Users can describe the intended view, the action to explain and the visual style, then review the generated result before using it in documentation.

From product references to instructional figures

The photo-to-line-drawing for manuals workflow supports requests for technical line art based on a supplied product image. Other tasks include product line art, technical illustration and exploded-view illustration. CAD screenshots can be used as visual references; the workflow works from the supplied image rather than importing an engineering model.

For assembly and installation materials, users can request ordered panels, motion arrows, part labels and views that explain an individual action. These illustration tasks address furniture assembly, bed-frame assembly and installation guides, as well as general product instructions. Users supply the relevant product details and sequence of steps, then check the illustrations against the actual procedure.

Conversational revision and vector output

Users can select an illustration and describe a change in ordinary language, such as adjusting a viewpoint, removing an arrow or changing a label. Reference images can also guide the requested revision. The workspace retains generated results and their relationship to the source illustration, allowing users to revisit and compare their work as the documentation develops.

ManualFig supports both image and SVG workflows. Users can generate vector line art or convert an existing illustration into SVG, with natural-language editing available for SVG results. PNG and SVG downloads provide material for subsequent page layout and illustration work, while project export can collect the available assets into a ZIP archive.

The combination of creation, selected-figure revision and output preparation makes AI part of the illustration workflow itself. A writer can move from an initial visual reference to a revised figure within the same working context, keeping the instructions and reference material close to the resulting illustration.

Tools organized around documentation tasks

The manual illustration tools are organized around six areas: photo and line art, assembly and installation, work instructions, support and troubleshooting, safety and instructions for use, and manuals and inserts. These pages provide task-oriented entry points to the shared illustration workflow.

Examples include manufacturing work instructions, maintenance procedures, quick-start guides and troubleshooting illustrations for products such as printers and water heaters. Additional pages address safety instruction illustrations, medical-device IFU illustrations, instruction manuals with pictures, Amazon product manuals and packaging inserts. The focus is on preparing visual material for these documents; the responsible product or documentation team remains responsible for validating the depicted procedure and any safety or regulatory requirements.

The product demonstration video shows the reference-driven workflow, illustration review and output options. ManualFig is available online for users preparing documentation assets from product references and written instructions.

About ManualFig

ManualFig is an AI-assisted illustration platform for product manuals and technical documentation. It combines reference-based creation, conversational refinement and image or vector output for assembly, installation, maintenance, support and related instructional materials.

Davie Chen

TopLocalAI, LLC

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ManualFig: Instruction Manual Illustrations from Product Photos, CAD and Step Lists

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ManualFig Presents an AI-Native Workflow for Product Manual Illustrations News Provided By TopLocalAI, LLC October 01, 2026, 04:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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