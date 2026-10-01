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Impress IT Solutions Named a 2026 MSP Titans of the Industry Awards Finalist in Construction/Engineering Category

- Roland ParkerHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Impress IT Solutions, a Houston-based Managed Service Provider (MSP) delivering IT security, support, and managed services for organizations across the Greater Houston area, today announced it has been named a 2026 MSP Titans of the Industry Awards finalist in the Construction / Engineering category.The MSP Titans of the Industry Awards recognize MSPs demonstrating leadership, innovation, and measurable impact in managed services. Impress IT Solutions' finalist designation reflects the company's commitment to helping construction and engineering firms reduce downtime, strengthen cybersecurity, and stay productive in an increasingly complex technology environment.“Being named a 2026 finalist is a meaningful milestone for our team,” said Roland Parker, CEO of Impress IT Solutions.“Our focus has always been proactive, security-first IT that keeps our clients running-especially in industries like construction and engineering where uptime, mobility, and reliability are critical. We're honored to be recognized alongside other top MSPs in our category.”Finalists are selected through a competitive review process that evaluates factors such as business performance, service quality, innovation, and client outcomes.The MSP Titans of the Industry Awards takes place December 8–9, 2026, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA.For more information about Impress IT Solutions' IT services for construction companies, visit:About Impress IT SolutionsImpress IT Solutions is a Houston, Texas-based Managed Service Provider supporting businesses with cybersecurity, managed IT services, and responsive support. Serving manufacturing and construction organizations, Impress IT Solutions helps teams stay secure, compliant, and operational with proactive monitoring, practical IT strategy, and dependable service.

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Impress IT Solutions Named a 2026 MSP Titans of the Industry Awards Finalist in Construction/Engineering Category News Provided By Impress Computer October 01, 2026, 04:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management



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