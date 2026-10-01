ELVIS ON TOUR: PARKES ELVIS FESTIVAL 2027 PROGRAM ANNOUNCE

New shows, major concerts and Festival firsts revealed. World's leading Elvis Tribute Artist, Dean Z, joins the party!

PARKES, NSW, AUSTRALIA, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A whole lotta Elvis is coming to NSW's Central West as the Parkes Elvis Festival returns from 6 to 10 January 2027 under the theme Elvis On Tour. This year's festival marks 50 years since Elvis Presley's passing, with Parkes set to host the world's largest celebration of the King outside of Memphis.Australia's biggest and most awarded tribute festival will bring more than 200 events to Parkes, NSW, with over 30,000 visitors expected from across Australia and around the world. New Festival highlights include Dean Z's two major outdoor concerts, the first-ever Festival appearance of 2027 Wall of Fame inductee Mark Andrew, and personal stories from Donna Presley in From My Heart. A new line-up of signature productions will bring fresh takes on Elvis, the people and eras that shaped his legacy, as the 2027 festival promises to be the largest, most spectacular and most significant in its history.Parkes Elvis Festival Director/Producer Brendan Shipley said,“Elvis has a way of bringing people together, and for 34 years, the Festival has captured this essence of The King, bringing fans from all walks of life to our great town through their love of his music. That's what makes Parkes Elvis Festival so special.“For 2027, we've curated a program that gives audiences both the big Festival moments and more intimate experiences. I'm particularly looking forward to seeing the number one Elvis Tribute Artist take over Spicer Oval alongside a Live Orchestra, something we've never seen before in Parkes.“I'm also thrilled to welcome back crowd favourites – new Feature Artist Charlie Gaylard and returning Feature Artist Taylor Rodriguez – as well as introduce exciting new events including Vegas After Dark and Miss Priscilla in Concert, which bring fresh energy and new perspectives to this legendary music. There's so much for audiences to look forward to, and I can't wait to see them all celebrating in Parkes again this January.”Minister for Jobs and Tourism Steve Kamper said,“The Parkes Elvis Festival is a one-of-a-kind NSW success story, bringing tens of thousands of Elvis fans from around Australia and the world to the Central West every January.“Now, 50 years after Elvis' passing, the 2027 Festival is set to be bigger than ever, giving visitors another reason to make the trip to Parkes and experience the music, history and community that make this festival so special.“The Minns Labor Government is investing in events that bring visitors to NSW, filling local hotels, restaurants, shops, and attractions while putting Parkes and the Central West on the world stage.”At the heart of the 2027 entertainment line-up is Dean Z, recognised globally as the world's leading Elvis Tribute Artist. He will take over Spicer Oval for two events: Dean Z: The Ultimate Elvis and Dean Z: EPIC, performing alongside the Southern Cross Symphony Orchestra and the Tributes in Concert Band, bringing the scale of a major concert production to NSW's Central West. Performing with acclaimed Gamilaraay artist Mitch Tambo, the double-header will take audiences on a spectacular journey through the many eras of Elvis and is set to be among the Festival's most sought-after tickets.PARKES LEAGUES CLUB HIGHLIGHTSThe Parkes Leagues Club will take centre stage across the Festival, with five days of feature concerts led by internationally renowned Elvis Tribute Artists, including the first-ever Parkes Elvis Festival performance from 2027 Wall of Fame inductee Mark Andrew, who will perform My Story as Elvis on Wednesday 6 January. The feature concert will offer audiences a personal and retrospective look at his journey as an Elvis performer.Festival favourites Taylor Rodriguez and Charlie Gaylard bring audiences their headline concert series, taking festival goers on a musical journey through:From Tupelo to VegasLove LettersSolid Gold HitsLights, Camera, ElvisElvis Across AmericaUp Close and Personal with Charlie Gaylard (Solo Concert)Up Close and Personal with Taylor Rodriguez (Solo Concert)The pair then bring the curtain down with the official Festival finale, featuring Dean Z and additional artists.The Fabulous Blues Brothers turn up the volume with a high-energy atmosphere on night one of the Festival, celebrating the iconic music, comedy and style of Jake and Elwood Blues.PARKES SERVICES CLUB HIGHLIGHTSThe entertainment continues with a premium line-up at the Parkes Services Club, led by Donna Presley's From My Heart on Wednesday 6 January. The special presentation will give audiences an exclusive opportunity to hear personal stories and reflections from a member of the Presley family.The venue will also host The Tour Begins Here! featuring Tristan James, Elvis: The Next Generation featuring Anthony Fenech and Brody Finlay, showcasing emerging Elvis Tribute Artist talent, and That's The Way It Was featuring Sean Luke Spiteri and Josuel Grech, celebrating Elvis's legendary Las Vegas era.VEGAS THEATRE HIGHLIGHTSFor fans looking to get up close to the music, the Vegas Theatre will return at Parkes Little Theatre with a four-day program of specialised concerts, feature performances and specialty productions. The intimate venue will showcase Elvis across the eras, with highlights including Houston 1970, '68–'69 Magic, Class of '59 and '71 Australia: The Concert That Should Have Been, alongside Toki in Concert, Ultimate Elvis Returns and If I Can Dream.The program will also bring together Maltese, Australian, Japanese and international Elvis Tribute Artists for collaborative productions including Malta to Memphis, Ultimate Concert Elvis Champions and Rare Gems & B-Sides. Headlining at the Vegas Theatre will be Ted Torres Martin among other crowd favourites such as Toki Toyokazu, Taureen K Mill, Paul Fenech and Joshuel Grech.PARKES ELVIS FESTIVAL FAN FAVOURITESBeyond the feature concerts, Festival favourites will continue to bring Parkes to life across five days. The Evolution Mining Street Parade will transform the streets of Parkes into a raucous celebration of Elvis. Featuring Tribute Artists, floats, costumes, vintage cars and live entertainment, more than 20,000 spectators will join the Festival's most iconic community spectacle.The Festival's much-loved travel traditions are full steam ahead in 2027. It's all aboard the NSW TrainLink Elvis Express, making its annual pilgrimage from Sydney Central Station once again, with live performances onboard keeping the rock 'n' roll spirit rolling all the way to Parkes. Taking to the skies, the Rex Airlines Hound Dog Express offers a high-flying Elvis experience, with themed entertainment beginning in the airport lounge and continuing through to its descent to the Parkes Regional Airport tarmac.The Miss Priscilla Dinner promises an evening of glamour, dining and entertainment, as the Face of the Festival, Miss Priscilla, is crowned once again in 2027, celebrating the woman behind one of music's most iconic love stories. The annual Elvis Gospel Service takes over the Cooke Park Main Stage, sharing The King's soulful side through powerful performances of the gospel classics that shaped his career. The Renewal of Vows adds a romantic touch to the week, giving couples the chance to say“I do” all over again before an Elvis wedding celebrant.Across the town, Elvis-themed dining, markets, tours, exhibitions, family activities, the Family Fun Zone, Cooke Park Main Stage and Movies in the Park after 8pm will add to the atmosphere, giving visitors plenty more ways to get into the Elvis spirit.With free community events sitting alongside premium concerts, reserved seating performances, dining experiences and multi-event packages, visitors can build their own Festival experience, from major headline shows to intimate performances and family-friendly activities.TICKETING & PRIZES20% Off Premier & Feature Concerts – For the first 72 hours following the program launch, fans can secure 20% off all Premier and Feature Concert tickets, with early bookers locking in their favourite shows before the rest of the crowd arrives.Win the Ultimate Elvis Experience – Every concert ticket purchased in the first 72 hours after launch will automatically go into the draw for an exclusive Elvis On Tour Prize Pack valued at more than $300. Tucked inside is one of the Festival's coveted Golden Tickets, worth more than $1,500 on its own, making the pack one of the biggest prizes ever offered at the Parkes Elvis Festival.Golden Ticket Promotion – For the first time in the Festival's history, just 20 Golden Tickets will go on sale, unlocking 25 concerts and Elvis events across the five-day program. Holders will move from intimate shows at the Vegas Theatre to signature concerts at the Parkes Services Club, Feature Concerts at the Parkes Leagues Club and both Premier Concerts with Dean Z and Mitch Tambo at Spicer Oval – the deepest dive into the 2027 program on offer.Tickets to the 2027 Parkes Elvis Festival are on sale now at or via 123TIXThe Parkes Elvis Festival is supported proudly by the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.KEY EVENT DETAILSEVENT: Parkes Elvis FestivalDATES: 6–10 January 2027THEME: Elvis On TourWEBSITE:LOCATION: Parkes, NSW, AustraliaMEDIA ENQUIRIESMaddy Nguyen. Marketing & Communications AdvisorE:... M: 0468 190 945Lachlan Camilleri, Publicity LeadE:... M: 0426 744 063Amber Forrest-Bisley, Senior Publicity AdvisorE:... M: 0405 363 817EDITORS NOTESABOUT PARKES ELVIS FESTIVALThe Parkes Elvis Festival is Australia's largest celebration of Elvis Presley and one of the country's most iconic regional festivals. Held each January in Parkes, New South Wales, the Festival has grown over more than 34 years into an internationally recognised event, attracting over 30,000 visitors from across Australia and around the world. The program features live music, tribute performances, parades, competitions, family events and community celebrations, transforming Parkes into Australia's official Elvis hometown.Press Pack HERE

Lachlan Camilleri

Original Spin

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

ELVIS ON TOUR: PARKES ELVIS FESTIVAL 2027 PROGRAM ANNOUNCE News Provided By Original Spin Pty Ltd October 01, 2026, 04:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.