The Journey At Smart City Expo Miami: Around The World In Two Days

Smart City Expo Miami - Urban Intelligence for a Regenerative Future

Thirty-Plus Countries, Every Continent, One Room: The World's Fastest Trip Around the Globe Comes to Downtown Miami

- Bernardo Scheinkman, CEO-Smart Cities AmericasMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- What if you could travel around the world in just two days - without ever leaving Miami? That's exactly what awaits attendees at Smart City Expo Miami - Urban Intelligence for a Regenerative Future, taking place October 5th and 6th, 2026, in the heart of the Magic City at the Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus in downtown Miami.Now in its seventh edition, Smart City Expo Miami has become the premier gathering for urban innovation in the Americas - and this year's theme, Urban Intelligence for a Regenerative Future, reflects a bold conviction: our cities don't just need to be smarter. They need to regenerate, to heal, and to become more livable and more human.The Premise: Every Challenge Has Already Been Solved Somewhere"Cities face remarkably similar challenges around the world - the question is where the solutions already exist, and how they can be adapted," said Bernardo Scheinkman, CEO of Smart cities Americas. "Over two days, speakers take the stage to share what's actually happening in their cities. Not theories. Not slide decks full of buzzwords. Real studies, real case studies, real results."A defining feature of the event is its candor: failures are analyzed just as openly as successes, because a mistake made in one city can save another city years of trial and error.A World Tour of Urban Intelligence - In 48 HoursIn just two days, attendees will learn how a city in Europe tackled mobility, how an Asian metropolis reimagined public space, how a Latin American community put citizens at the center of its transformation, and how African innovators are leapfrogging old models entirely. More than thirty countries from every continent will be represented - making it less a conference than a world tour of urban intelligence.Built on Interaction, Not SpectacleSmart City Expo Miami is designed as a true learning experience. Attendees share the room with city officials, architects, urban planners, academics, and entrepreneurs - the very people designing the cities of tomorrow. Participants are encouraged to take part in presentations, ask questions, and meet speakers during the intervals. Some of the most meaningful connections happen in those in-between moments - over coffee, exchanging ideas with someone who just solved the very problem you're working on.The event will also feature an on-site bookstore carrying titles published by its speakers, allowing attendees to continue the conversation long after each session ends.Cities Made By and For Citizens"That future is being written right now, in cities all over the world, by people who are willing to share what they've learned," add Scheinkman. "On October 5th and 6th, all those people - and all those lessons - converge in one place: downtown Miami. Two days. Thirty-plus countries. Every continent. One room."Registration is now open at SmartCityExpoMiami. Pack your curiosity - no passport required.About Smart City Expo MiamiSmart City Expo Miami is a leading global forum on urban innovation, convening city leaders, planners, architects, academics, entrepreneurs, and citizens to exchange real-world solutions for the cities of tomorrow.

Bernardo Scheinkman

Smart Cities Americas

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The Journey at Smart City Expo Miami: Around the World in Two Days News Provided By Smart Cities Americas October 01, 2026, 04:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Technology, World & Regional



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